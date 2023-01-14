A Woman Threatens To Kill A Store Clerk For Refusing To Sell Her Beer

Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was arrested after threatening to kill a cashier at a convenience store if she didn’t sell her some alcohol.
According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department, Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza is accused of committing one count of making a terroristic threat.
The store clerk reportedly told sheriff’s deputies that Reyes Mendoza threatened to shoot her if she didn’t buy the beer, according to the news release.
On Thursday, the event took place in the 2200 block of Highway 281.
The news release stated that Mendoza went up to the register with a few beers and set them on the counter. It also said that Mendoza got mad at the clerk because the clerk didn’t ask Mendoza for identification.
Reyes Mendoza went and collected some more beer and took it to the register, where the clerk once again told her she should not give her the beer, according to the news release. The clerk then told Reyes Mendoza she would not sell her the beer and instructed her to leave the establishment.
Reyes Mendoza reportedly became quite enraged before threatening to kill himself.
According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene were able to obtain testimonies from customers who were inside the store at the time of the commotion and confirm what the clerk had reported.
Reyes Mendoza was detained and sent to a jail in Cameron County, where jail records show she was still being held as of Friday morning.
Read More:
- Man From Monroe County Is Accused By Kingston Police Of Luring Children For Sex
- Andy Dick Is Charged With Public Intoxication And Failing To Register As A Sexual Offender