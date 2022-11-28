A Woman Was “Raped,” 1 Shot, 1 Stabbed In Head, And 3 Were Killed

Following a horrifying weekend of violence, three individuals are dead and another is hurt. In the 16 hours of attacks in the city, it was also claimed that a lady was raped in a park in north London, a man was stabbed in the head, and another man was shot.
After a confrontation on Richmond Bridge yesterday, a guy in his 30s passed away in the hospital, prompting the opening of a murder investigation (November 26). In another incident, two teens were fatally stabbed in south-east London, and murder investigations have been opened.
In Bethnal Green last night, a 40-year-old man was also stabbed in the skull, but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening or significantly altering. In Highbury Fields, there were reports of rape, and police responded.
A male who knows the accused victim has been taken into custody. In the early hours of this morning, a man was shot in Brixton.
After being attacked yesterday in South West London, a man has passed away. Just before 4 am, emergency services responded to reports of a fight at Richmond Bridge. They discovered a man in his 30s who had “severe injuries” there.
Read More: A Man Attempted To Kidnap A 10-year-old Boy From The Subway, But His Siblings Beat Him Up
He was brought to the hospital, where he eventually passed away from his wounds. A murder investigation has been started, and the next of kin have been notified and are receiving help. There have been no detentions.
London crime: 3 dead, 1 stabbed in head, 1 shot and woman 'raped' in popular park in horrific 24 hours of violence https://t.co/iqSogHEqNE
— MSN UK (@msnuk) November 27, 2022
“We believe a number of people observed the incident occur, and some observers may have filmed footage on their mobile phones,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin. We urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken to us to do so right now. The public may have important information that may aid our investigation as my team and I attempt to offer the deceased man’s family answers.
Lis Chapple, chief superintendent, continued, “My thoughts are with the deceased man’s family. We shall do every effort to assist our Specialist Crime colleagues in their efforts to determine what transpired here.
“A scene will continue to be present, and my officers will be stationed at the location and in the surrounding area to chat with locals about any worries they may have or information they might want to provide.”
To report information, dial 101 and mention the case number CAD 1099/26 November. You could also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
Read More: