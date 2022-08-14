Aaron Carter Net Worth 2022: Has Aaron Carter Sold 75 Million Records?

Aaron Carter is a Floridian rap artist, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer.

Carter shot to stardom in the late ’90s as a pop and hip-hop performer, becoming a major name in the early ’00s among preteen and teenage listeners.

Aaron Carter Early Life

On December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, Aaron Charles Carter was born. Carter grew up with his older brother Nick (of the Backstreet Boys), older sisters Leslie and BJ, and his twin sister Angel; their parents, Robert (who passed away in 2017) and Jane, owned a retirement home.

Leslie tragically passed away in 2012 from a heroin overdose, just two weeks after Aaron had promised to foot the bill for her rehabilitation. At a young age, Aaron’s parents took over as his managers as he launched a career in music. While on the road he received tutoring and education from Frank D. Miles Elementary School and the Ruskin School.

Aaron Carter: Career in Music

At the young age of seven, Carter took the stage as the lead singer for the band Dead End. He broke up the group after two years, and in March 1997, when opening for the Backstreet Boys, he did a cover of “Crush on You” by The Jets, which got him signed to a record company. Later that year, Aaron issued a single featuring “Crush on You,” and it eventually earned gold status in Australia. On the Norwegian and Swedish charts, his debut album, simply named “,” debuted at position five and six, respectively, upon its initial release date of December 1, 1997.

Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” Carter’s second album, was released on September 26, 2000, and reached number four on the “Billboard” 200 chart. Singles “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and “I Want Candy” were taken from the triple-platinum album. In this time frame, Aaron opened for the likes of the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, and he also shared a stage with Samantha Mumba for a live Disney Channel event in March of 2001. The following month, at the tender age of 13, he made his Broadway debut in the role of JoJo the Who in the musical “Seussical.”

Both the record “Oh Aaron,” which Carter released in August 2001, and an accompanying action figure by Play Along Toys were quickly certified platinum. Later that year, Aaron contributed to the soundtrack for “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius,” and in 2002, he dropped his fourth studio album, “Another Earthquake!” and the concert DVD “Oh Aaron: Live in Concert.”

In the same year that Carter’s parents filed suit against his former manager Lou Pearlman, the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC also filed suit against Pearlman, alleging that he owed Aaron a significant sum of royalties. After the success of 2016’s “Love,” Aaron waited until 2018 to release another album, and the second single from that record, “Sooner or Later,” debuted at number four on Spotify’s “Billboard” Viral 50 chart and was certified gold in Italy.

Aaron Carter: Film and Television Career

First appearing on Nickelodeon’s “Figure It Out” in 1998, Aaron went on to make cameo appearances in 2001 on both “Lizzie McGuire” (Disney Channel) and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” (ABC). Their own reality show, “House of Carters,” premiered on the E! network in 2006 and ran for eight episodes. In addition to his roles in “Fat Albert” (2004), “Ella Enchanted” (2004), “Popstar” (2005), and “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With,” Aaron has also starred in a number of other films (2006).

Bankruptcy and Legal Issues: How Did Aaron Carter Lose His Money?

Carter declared bankruptcy in the state of Florida in November of 2013, declaring $3.5 million in debt. According to Carter’s bankruptcy declaration, he had a meagre $8,232.16 in assets. The majority of the debt was accrued from earnings made during his most successful period. It was estimated that Aaron owed the IRS a total of $1.368 million.

He also detailed his monthly income and expenses, averaging $2,000 and $2,000 respectively. Carter, who was staying with a family member at the time, listed a $500 television, two MacBook computers, a Louis Vuitton backpack, and a $3,500 Breitling watch as his most valued possessions.

More than once, Aaron has gotten in trouble with the law. Police pulled him up for speeding in 2008, and he was eventually detained; in 2017, he was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. After Aaron informed Angel that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had “thoughts of killing infants,” including Nick’s then-pregnant wife, Nick and Angel Carter sought restraining orders against Aaron in 2019.

Aaron Carter: Personal Life

Aaron and his model girlfriend Melanie Martin revealed their pregnancy in April 2020 and were engaged in June of that same year. They started dating in January of 2019 but split up in March 2020 after Martin was arrested for beating Carter. During the early 2000s, Aaron dated both Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. He was also engaged to actress/model Kari Ann Peniche.

Carter’s health concerns include a hiatal hernia and lactose intolerance; he also used to combine opiates and benzodiazepines to deal with his anxiety and insomnia. He checked himself into a Malibu recovery center in 2017 when he was severely underweight and malnourished. As of this year (2019), Aaron had accused both his brother and his late sister Leslie of sexually abusing him beginning when he was 10 years old.

Real Estate

Aaron purchased a 2,686-square-foot property in Lancaster, California in October 2018 for $430,000. In July of 2020, he listed the three-bedroom house for $599,000.

Aaron Carter Net Worth 2022

According to sources, Aaron Carter net worth is $400,000. Carter rose to prominence in the late 1990s as a popular musician, and he has since had guest appearances on shows like “Lizzie McGuire” (2001), “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” (2001), and “7th Heaven” (2005). (2004).

