Aaron Hernandez Death: Why The NFL Player Hanged Himself?

Even though Aaron Hernandez death put an end to his tragic journey, the suicide notes and brain examinations that came to light after his passing only served to deepen the enigma surrounding the violent crimes he committed.

Who Was Aaron Hernandez?

Before Aaron Hernandez died in 2017, he was a world-class athlete who got the biggest signing bonus ever given to an NFL tight end: $12.5 million. This helped him live a life that most of us can only dream about.

By the time he was in his mid-20s, Hernandez was living with his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their newborn daughter, Avielle, in a $1.3 million mansion in Florida. He looked like he had everything.

Even though Aaron Hernandez seemed to be the perfect American success story, behind the scenes, his life had been going crazy ever since his father died when he was 16.

The privileges and fame that came with being a superstar only made Hernandez’s problems worse. This led to him killing Odin Lloyd in 2013 and getting convicted of murder two years later.

Aaron Hernandez was born in Bristol, CT, on November 6, 1989. Their alcoholic father hurt him and his brother Jonathan both physically and emotionally on a regular basis.

In his book The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother, Jonathan Hernandez said that Aaron Hernandez was sexually abused by two older boys when he was only six years old.

Even though it seems like both boys could use football to bring some stability to their unstable lives, Aaron Hernandez’s dedication to the game probably made his emotional pain worse when he started getting brain injuries on the field.

And it may have put him on the path to a CTE-related psychosis that destroyed his life and the lives of those around him.

But Hernandez’s violent side was clear from the start of his career. As a 17-year-old freshman at the University of Florida, Hernandez got into a fight with a bartender over a $12 bill, which caused the bartender’s eardrum to burst.

Lawyers from the University of Florida took care of the situation, and the charges of assault against Hernandez were put off indefinitely.

Hernandez’s bad behavior got worse very quickly. In 2007, in Gainesville, Florida police looked into Hernandez as a possible shooter in a double shooting that happened on September 30.

Randall Cason, Justin Glass, and Corey Smith were waiting at a red light in a car when an attacker came up and started shooting, hitting Smith and Glass. Both made it through the attack.

Aaron Hernandez Death

Aaron Hernandez died in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in the early morning hours of April 19, 2017. This was just over two years after he was found guilty and given a sentence. He was only 27 at the time. Read about Bert Kish Death

The Massachusetts Department of Correction said, “Mr. Hernandez hung himself with a bedsheet that he tied to the window of his cell.” “Mr. Hernandez also tried to block his door from the inside by stuffing it with different things.”

Aaron Hernandez died on the same day that some of his old teammates from the New England Patriots were going to the White House to celebrate winning the Super Bowl.

Hernandez only left behind three letters about killing himself and a large number of transcribed prison phone calls, which The Boston Globe then published.

His fiancee said that after Aaron Hernandez’s death, she found out he was bisexual and that he felt a lot of pressure to keep this part of himself hidden from the world.

She said, “I wish I’d known how he felt so we could have talked about it.” “I wouldn’t have turned my back on him. I would have agreed with them. I don’t blame him if he felt that way… It hurts that he couldn’t tell me that he was gay or come out to me.

The suicide notes of Aaron Hernandez show that he was in a lot of pain. They said they wished he would end his life sentence early, even if that meant killing himself.

Because Aaron Hernandez grew up in an abusive home and suffered traumatic brain injuries on the field, it is impossible to say that one thing or person was the key to his meteoric rise to fame and his shocking fall into murder. It is also impossible to say why Aaron Hernandez killed himself.

