Aaron Judge Net Worth 2022: Whose Record Of 62 Home Runs He Broke Recently?

American professional baseball player Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge is a right-handed batter and thrower who plays outfield.

Judge, a three-sport prodigy at Linden High School, was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 31st round of the 2010 draught; however, he decided to play college baseball at Fresno State, where he won the 2012 TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby and got other honors.

The New York Yankees selected Judge again with pick number 32 in the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. He joined the Yankees in 2016, and they have been his team for his whole professional career. Judge participated in the All-Star Futures Game in 2015.

When Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers on October 4, 2022, he broke Roger Marris’ record for the most home runs in a single season in the American League.

Contracts

Aaron committed to the Yankees in 2013 by signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract. He signed 1-year contracts for the 2017–2018–2019 seasons, which paid between $500 and $620,000 annually.

He agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract before the 2020 season. He agreed to a $10.175 million, 1-year deal in 2021. He once again agreed to a 1-year contract for $19 million for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the 2023 season, he will be a free agent.

Aaron received a salary from MLB worth $40 million between 2016 and 2022.

Endorsements

Aaron Judge has several successful endorsement contracts, particularly with Pepsi and Adidas. He was an Under Armour athlete from 2014 to 2018.

Early Life

In April 1992, Aaron Judge was born in Linden, California. The next day after his birth, Wayne and Patty Judge, two teachers, adopted him. He has an older brother named John who was also adopted, although he has never met his birth parents. John is an English teacher in South Korea. He grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants.

He eventually reached a height of 6 feet 7 and a weight of 282 pounds and excelled in three sports at Linden High School: football, basketball, and baseball. His baseball squad advanced to the Division III state semifinals. He set school records for receiving yards and touchdowns in a single season.

Aaron was more than simply an athlete; he also completed his degree with a 3.2 GPA, served on the student council, and participated in a variety of community service projects.

Aaron was more than simply an athlete; he also completed his degree with a 3.2 GPA, served on the student council, and participated in a variety of community service projects.

He turned down over a dozen college football recruits in favor of concentrating on baseball. Aaron was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 31st round of the 2010 amateur draught when he was 18 and still a high school student. Aaron decided to enroll at Cal State, Fresno.

His squad captured the Western Athletic Conference championship during his second year. He topped his squad in RBIs, doubles, and home runs the next season.

Professional Career

Aaron was chosen 32nd overall in the first round of the 2013 MLB draught. He quickly agreed to a contract with the Yankees, which included a $1.8 million signing bonus. Aaron was, unfortunately, unable to participate in the 2013 season due to a muscle tear.

Before making his professional debut in August 2016, Aaron had stints with several different minor league teams. At a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, he got the start in the right field.

Aaron blasted a home run in his very first at-bat in the major leagues. In an intriguing twist, the batter who came up to bat before him also hit a home run in his debut in the Major Leagues. Aaron had a.179 batting average at the end of his rookie season, which saw him appear in 27 games.

The following year, Aaron played 155 games as a starter, started, hit 52 home runs, batted.284, and eventually earned an All-Star selection. Additionally, he was an All-Star in the seasons of 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Record Of Home Runs

Aaron broke Roger Maris‘ record of 62 home runs during the 2022 season, which helped him become well-known. Aaron would need to break the following home run marks in order to truly establish himself in baseball history:

Sammy Sosa, 63, in 1999

Sammy Sosa, 64, in 2001

Mark McGwire, 65, in 1999

Sammy Sosa, 66, in 1998

Mark McGwire, 70, in 1998

Barry Bonds, 73, in 2001

What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/soiC52sOth — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) October 5, 2022

Personal Life

Sam Bracksieck and Aaron got married in December 2021. Judge is a Christian and has written on his Twitter page about his religion. He maintains a note on his phone with the words “.179,” his 2016 batting average with the Yankees, and refers to it frequently as inspiration.

The Sports Illustrated issue from May 15, 2017, featured Judge on the cover. He made an appearance on a Jimmy Fallon edition of The Tonight Show on May 15, 2017, where he pretended to be someone else and answered questions from Yankee fans.

Aaron Judge Net Worth

Aaron Judge Net Worth is estimated to be around $20 Million in 2022. On November 6, 2017, it was made public that Judge would have a partnership with Pepsi and serve as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 18. Judge finished his Under Armour contract from 2014 by signing an endorsement deal with Adidas for the 2018 season.

