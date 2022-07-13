Aaron Paul Net Worth: How Did The Breaking Bad Actor Start His Successful Career?

Aaron Paul Sturtevant is an actor from Idaho in the United States.

Sturtevant is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on the AMC show “Breaking Bad.” He has won several awards for this role.

To name a few, the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series are just a few of the accolades that have been bestowed upon him.

Early Life

Sturtevant was born in Emmett, Idaho on August 27, 1979. He was raised by his parents, Darla and Robert Sturtevant, both of whom hold positions of religious leadership in their communities. As the eldest of a family of four, Paul is the youngest and was born prematurely in his parents’ bathroom one month early. Upon graduating from Boise’s Centennial High School in 1997 with barely $6,000 in savings, he drove to Los Angeles to seek a career in acting. At Universal Studios in Hollywood, he worked as a movie theatre usher and appeared on the game program “The Price Is Right” in January 2000.

Career as an Actor

A manager signed Paul after he finished second in the 1996 International Modeling and Talent Association competition in Los Angeles. For Korn’s song “Thoughtless” and for Everlast’s song “White Trash Beautiful,” he appeared in music videos. Juicy Fruit, Corn Pops, and Vanilla Coke are just a few of the products he has appeared in television advertisements for.

Help! I’m a Fish! (2001), “K-PAX” (2001), “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” (2002), “Bad Girls From Valley High” (2005), “Choking Man” (2006), “Mission: Impossible III” (2006), and “The Last House on the Left,” are just a few of his more recent projects (2009). In addition, he appeared in numerous television shows, including “The Guardian,” “CSI: Miami,” “ER,” “Sleeper Cell,” “Veronica Mars,” “The X-Files,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Criminal Minds,” “Bones,” and “3rd Rock from the Sun.”

However, his appearances in the television series “Big Love” and “Breaking Bad” were the ones that cemented his acting career. “Big Love” cast Paul in a starring role as Scott Quittman for fourteen episodes, which led to him becoming a household name. “Breaking Bad,” starring Bryan Cranston as Jesse Pinkman, catapulted him into a celebrity. From January 2008 through September 2013, Paul appeared in all five seasons of “Breaking Bad.”

In 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2014, he was nominated for, and won, the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; in 2010, 2012, and 2014. Aside from these, Paul has won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2014) and the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his role in “Breaking Bad (2013). As a supporting actor on television, he has received three Saturn Awards (2010, 2012, 2014).

Since “Breaking Bad,” Paul has been in several other films. “Smashed” (2012), in which he appeared, was nominated for an official Sundance selection in 2012. “The Path,” “Truth Be Told,” and “Westworld” are just a few of the shows he has worked on since joining the cast of HBO’s “Westworld” for its third season. While working on “Tron: Uprising” and “BoJack Horseman,” Paul was also a voice actor for a 2015 Mazda ad, where he narrated the story of the car.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Paul and Lauren Parsekian have been married since 2013. In January 2012, the couple got engaged in Paris after meeting at Coachella Festival in California. They had their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle, in 2018. Anti-bullying advocate Parsekian’s Kind Campaign is a non-profit organization founded by her husband. Using sweepstakes to win a trip to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to see the final episode of “Breaking Bad,” Paul raised $1.8 million for the charity in 2013. Aaron Paul Sturtevant Day was established by Idaho Governor Butch Otter in a ceremony at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Idaho, on October 1, 2012.

Paul paid $1.4 million in 2012 on a property on Los Angeles’s Sunset Strip. He put it on the market for $2.5 million in 2019. He purchased Jim Parson’s Los Angeles mansion for $6.95 million in the same year.

Aaron Paul net worth

Aaron Paul net worth of $20 million. After working on the critically acclaimed AMC series “Breaking Bad,” which won him numerous prizes and paid him up to $200,000 each episode in the show’s final seasons, Paul became well known.

