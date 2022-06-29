Abortion Amendment Heads to California Voters

After a landmark Supreme Court ruling, Californians will decide in November whether to codify the right to abortion and contraception in state law, making the Golden State the first state to place reproductive rights on the ballot following the judgment.

More than two-thirds of Assembly members voted on Monday to put an amendment offered by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Democratic leaders on the November ballot following an intense and impassioned discussion.

the women who lead the California Legislative Women’s Caucus: “With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we in California must protect an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions.” Democratic Assemblymember Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and state Sen.

Nancy Skinner of Berkeley:

California law normally bars abortions after the fetus has reached viability, but Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley of Rocklin questioned whether the change would allow them “up to the moment of delivery.” “This law just assures that all Californians enjoy reproductive liberties and that they can make these decisions individually,” said Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, a Corona Democrat.

Several gun control laws proposed by Newsom were also passed into law on Monday. A law based on Texas’ six-week abortion ban would empower private Californians to sue the manufacturers, sellers, and distributors of certain illegal guns and recover at least $10,000 in civil damages per weapon.

California’s strictest-in-the-nation gun laws would allow residents, local governments, the state attorney general, and others to sue firearm manufacturers and retailers for the harm their products cause when they don’t comply with the federal law that shields gun-makers from responsibility when their products are used to commit crimes.

“Given last week’s (U.S. Supreme Court) Bruen ruling, we must keep our communities safer with tougher gun laws,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, the San Francisco Democrat who wrote the latter bill. For too long, the guns business has been shielded from civil litigation by the federal government, making them less likely to follow our laws.”

Many of the laws maintained by the nation’s highest court and Republican-led states are at odds with California’s legislative acts, putting the Golden State at the frontline of a national culture war over matters such as abortion, LGBTQ rights, and public school curriculum, among others.

As if to further assert his authority, Governor Gavin Newsom issued California executive order on Monday prohibiting state agencies from revealing patient information in investigations to enforce other states’ laws restricting access to abortion. As a result of the governor’s action, a bill that would have strengthened privacy protections for abortion-related medical records appears to have been preempted by the legislature.

According to AdImpact, Newsom has purchased at least $105,000 worth of television advertising in Florida, including several that will be broadcast on Fox News beginning July 4.

After being asked to confirm the ad buy and explain Newsom’s reasoning, a spokeswoman for the reelection campaign, Nathan Click, stated, “Stay tuned!”

No one doubts that Newsom, who previously stated that he has “sub-zero interest” in running for president, has stirred speculation to the contrary by excoriating his fellow Democrats, joining the Truth Social platform of former President Donald Trump, and repeatedly blasting the Republican Party on Twitter.

