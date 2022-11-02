Accused Attacker On Paul Pelosi Told Police He Had More Targets

The man accused of viciously beating the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on “a suicide mission” and had further targets, according to court records released Tuesday.

The fresh information emerged soon after California prosecutors accused David DePape, 42, with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, elder abuse, house burglary, false detention and threatening a public official in connection with Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi.

DePape, who appeared in state court Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

After filing his plea, prosecutors submitted a detention letter outlining remarks DePape reportedly made to police and medics on Friday.

“I’m sick of the incredible f——— amount of falsehoods coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a brief word with his wife,” DePape claimed he told Paul Pelosi, according to the lawsuit.

“I didn’t really want to injure him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it cost me my life,” he reportedly stated.

Asked whether he had additional intentions besides Pelosi’s residence, DePape identified numerous “prominent” state and federal officials, their family and a local professor, according to the court complaint. None of the people were named.

DePape, who was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, could face 13 years to life in prison if convicted on the charges. During the 15-minute hearing, DePape wore an orange jumpsuit, and his arm was in a sling. His public counsel, Adam Lipson, told reporters afterward that DePape’s shoulder was dislocated when police detained him Friday. Lipson said he planned to study DePape’s “vulnerability to disinformation” as part of the defense.

DePape, who will continue to be detained in the county prison, is expected to appear in court again Friday for his bond hearing.

He now faces two federal accusations in connection with the incident: attempted abduction and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal officer by threatening or harming a family member. Those accusations, which the Justice Department announced Monday, carry a maximum of 50 years in jail.

DePape purposely picked the Pelosis’ house to confront the House speaker, not aware she was in Washington, D.C., at the time, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated. Based on remarks and comments DePape is said to have made at the home during the interaction with Paul Pelosi, the assault seemed to be “politically motivated,” Jenkins said.

Investigators believe DePape struck Pelosi with a hammer when police arrived at the residence early Friday. Pelosi, 82, had surgery Friday to treat a skull fracture and major damage to his right arm and hands.

The lawsuit presented by federal prosecutors claims DePape tried to abduct the House speaker when he broke into the San Francisco mansion. Police said they discovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway at the front entrance of the property. In DePape’s bag, investigators also discovered “a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal,” they claimed.

DePape is said to have told police in an interview on the day of the assault that he was “going to keep Nancy hostage and speak to her.”

“If Nancy were to give DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to shatter ‘her kneecaps,’” investigators stated in the federal complaint.

The suspect is reportedly said to have informed detectives that “by fracturing Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would demonstrate other members of Congress there were repercussions to actions.”

Pelosi announced in a statement Monday night that her husband was “making good progress on what will be a protracted rehabilitation journey.”