Action Sports Legend Ken Block Dies In Snowmobile Tragedy

Daily news / By / January 3, 2023

Action Sports Legend Ken Block Dies In Snowmobile Tragedy: Ken Block, the co-founder of DC Shoes and Hoonigan Racing, was an action sports legend who passed away on Monday at 55 in Utah, close to his home, after being involved in a snowmobile accident.

Around 2:00 p.m., Block was riding on a steep slope when his snowmobile fell on top of him.

The information was validated on Hoonigan’s social media platforms.

Before selling the DC Skateboards brand in 2004, Block co-founded the company in 1984. Then he transitioned from marketing executive to one of the most recognizable names in racing.

He won five RallyCross medals at the X Games.

With over one billion page views, Hoonigan’s YouTube channel became the most popular in Motorsports history.

In Utah, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office wrote: “We were heartbroken to learn of Kenneth’s passing, and our thoughts are with his grieving family and friends. We appreciate the efforts of all of our first responders.”

Hoonigan recognized block; “Ken was a trailblazer, an icon, and a visionary. And last but not least, a husband and a father. He is going to be sorely missed. Please respect the family’s need for privacy at this difficult time.”

