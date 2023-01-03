Action Sports Legend Ken Block Dies In Snowmobile Tragedy: Ken Block, the co-founder of DC Shoes and Hoonigan Racing, was an action sports legend who passed away on Monday at 55 in Utah, close to his home, after being involved in a snowmobile accident.
Around 2:00 p.m., Block was riding on a steep slope when his snowmobile fell on top of him.
The information was validated on Hoonigan’s social media platforms.
Before selling the DC Skateboards brand in 2004, Block co-founded the company in 1984. Then he transitioned from marketing executive to one of the most recognizable names in racing.
I’ve lost many hours watching the great Ken Block’s videos over the years. Legend. Hoonigan. RIP https://t.co/22LJHNVkNL via @YouTube
— Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) January 3, 2023
He won five RallyCross medals at the X Games.
With over one billion page views, Hoonigan’s YouTube channel became the most popular in Motorsports history.
In Utah, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office wrote: “We were heartbroken to learn of Kenneth’s passing, and our thoughts are with his grieving family and friends. We appreciate the efforts of all of our first responders.”
Hoonigan recognized block; “Ken was a trailblazer, an icon, and a visionary. And last but not least, a husband and a father. He is going to be sorely missed. Please respect the family’s need for privacy at this difficult time.”
