After Hitting A House With A Truck, A Lexington Man Was Charged With DUI

According to the reports of the Lexington police, a guy has been taken into custody after hitting a house with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene while under the influence of alcohol.
According to Lieutenant Daniel Burnett of the Lexington Officers Department, the police received a report of a vehicle smashing into a home in the 100 block of Old Towne Walk just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The incident was said to have occurred. The driver managed to get away from the area before the police officers arrived.
Burnett has stated that residents were present at their homes at the time of the event; nevertheless, nobody sustained any injuries. Even though there was some damage done, the house is still in good structural shape.
According to WKYT, which is a reporting partner of the Herald-Leader, the vehicle that crashed into the home was a truck.
The suspected driver was found at a nearby gas station shortly after the accident. https://t.co/rAuZUxeRrK
— Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) December 7, 2022
According to Burnett, not long after the accident, police located the suspect along with his vehicle at a nearby gas station. According to the documents kept by the court, Abdul Simmons, who is 50 years old, was detained and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol as well as fleeing the scene of an accident.
According to the documents from the court, Simmons did not submit to a blood test. According to the records from the Fayette County Detention Center, he is being held at the facility on the condition of a $1,000 bond.
Read More: