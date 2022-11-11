After Hitting Florida’s East Coast, Nicole Weakens, Killing At Least Two

After making landfall along Florida’s eastern shore at around midnight on Thursday, Nicole caused widespread power outages, pushed buildings to the brink of collapse, and flooded the coast, resulting in at least two deaths. Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that two persons were “electrocuted by a fallen power line” in the county.

After making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole has already dropped to a tropical depression, but it is still anticipated to bring the risk of tornadoes, as well as severe winds and heavy rain, to sections of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina on Thursday. There is no longer any need to take any preventative measures against storm surges or tropical storms.

Locals, meanwhile, are taking stock of the damage.

Following Hurricane Nicole, Volusia County authorities declared “unsafe” at least 49 oceanfront structures, including 24 hotels and condominiums. County manager George Recktenwald noted in the press statement, “The structural damage along our shoreline is unparalleled.” We’ve never seen anything like this, so please bear with us while we try to make sense of it.

Recktenwald claims that eleven more beachfront buildings in Daytona have been affected.

According to a Volusia County storm update, “a curfew in incorporated and unincorporated regions east of the Intracoastal Waterway from 11:22 a.m. Thursday, November 10, until 7 a.m. Friday, November 11,” has been announced.

The last report indicated that 200 people were staying in county shelters. Only three of the original shelters have closed. According to PowerOutage.us, around 23,000 people in the county are now without electricity.

The county of Indian River would “be analyzing debris and communicating cleaning plans” on Thursday morning, according to spokeswoman Kathy Copeland. There have been “no severe reports of damages or casualties,” said to Erick Gill, a spokesman for St. Lucie County. “Most likely the largest effect is going to be beach erosion,” he added.

As of Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET, Nicole was a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 20 miles north of Tallahassee, heading northwest at 15 mph.

Eastern, central, and northern Florida may get up to 8 inches of rain through Saturday. The southern and central Appalachians and western mid-Atlantic, as well as sections of the southeastern United States, should anticipate between 2 and 6 inches of rain, as reported by the National Hurricane Center.

Shortly after making landfall, Nicole lost strength and became a tropical storm; by Thursday night, it had fallen to a depression. Over the Southeast, it will likely transition into a post-tropical cyclone.