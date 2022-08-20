Alabama Man Charged For Killing the Son of a Tiktok Star

On Thursday, an Alabama man was detained in connection with the death of 18-year-old Randon Lee, the son of a prominent TikTok personality.

Fox 10 News reports that on August 4, 20-year-old Reuben Thomas Gulley turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama on a murder accusation.

Ophelia Nichols’ son Lee was killed on June 24 after he met with at least two persons to sell marijuana at a service station.

Nichols’s 8.7 million TikTok followers reportedly call her “Mama Tot.” Nichols goes by the username shoelover99 on the platform.

Lee’s 19th birthday was June 25, according to a post she posted the day after his death.

At a press conference in June, Detective Jason Hadaway of the Prichard Police Department revealed that on the evening of June 24, Lee drove to a petrol station in Prichard, a suburb of Mobile.

The man who presumably shot Lee then entered the car.

The individual was seen on surveillance sprinting to another vehicle while toting what seemed to be a firearm.

Nichols wrote on Facebook several days after the incident, “Don’t judge my son harshly because of where he came from or who took him.

We have no shame in him, and we never will,” she said. “At age 18, I made some bad decisions.

“I know this individual will be held responsible, so even though things seem hopeless right now, I’ll cling to my faith and my loved ones. That’s the only thing we have, “I’ll add that, too, she said.

It has been reported that Gulley will have a bond hearing this coming Friday.