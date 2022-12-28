Alleged Stockton Serial Killer Accused Of 4 New Killings

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office for San Joaquin County, California, issued four fresh murder charges against an alleged serial shooter named Wesley Brownlee. These charges include a new case coming out of Alameda County.
Brownlee is being charged with the alleged murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez, who was a resident of Alameda County, as well as the murder of Mervin Harmon, who was also a resident of Alameda County.
In addition, the district attorney for San Joaquin County has charged Wesley with the alleged murders of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., as well as the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour. All of these crimes took place in that county.
Although the Harmon case is brand new, Wesley had previously been suspected of the other four crimes; however, he had not been charged with any of them at that time.
UPDATE: Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee now charged in @SJSuperior by @sjcda_media w/murdering 2 other Stockton victims – plus Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano in Oakland & newly ID’d victim Mervin Harmon 6 days apart in 2021, also in Alameda County. pic.twitter.com/8Zscdsi6nW
— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 28, 2022
However, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar has vowed “justice for these victims” despite the fact that the DA’s Office has not yet made any specific comments on the new accusations.
Brownlee was taken into custody in October on the allegation that he was responsible for the gunshot deaths of six individuals. Already, he has been charged with murder in connection with the murders of Jonathan Rodriguez, age 21, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, age 52, and Lawrence Lopez, age 54.
The sole known survivor of the shooting spree is the victim who goes by the name LaTour.
