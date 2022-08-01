American Horror Story season 11 Premiere Date: A priority for FX

American Horror Story is returning for its eleventh season, and here’s what we know thus far. Double Feature, the 10th chapter of the 2021 season of American Horror Story, was divided into two parts, one at sea and one in the desert. Two creatives in the beach village of Red Tide took The Chemist’s black pills, which gave them a vampiric bloodthirst, and Double Feature aired the first six episodes of Red Tide.

However, talented users would be able to unleash their creative juices without restraint. Aliens abducted people and signed a pact with US President Dwight Eisenhower in which the aliens would be permitted to experiment on thousands of Americans each year in exchange for technical improvements in the final four episodes of Death Valley.

Season 10’s marine theme was discredited by Red Tide, but Death Valley (disappointingly) brought back aliens to the series. Interestingly, both of these concepts have been used in previous seasons of American Horror Story. American Horror Story: Hotel included vampire-like bloodsuckers as the inspiration for Red Tide’s vampire-themed characters. Although there were no clear ties between season 10 and Asylum, AHS: Death Valley signified the return of aliens as the show’s motif following season 2.

While the arrival of American Horror Story 2021 was eagerly anticipated, the whole season underwhelmed fans. The first five episodes of Red Tide were lauded by viewers for their gripping idea and drama, which harkened back to the show’s cherished early seasons. Death Valley’s disappointing plot, on the other hand, was much despised. Expectations for American Horror Story season 11 are sky high as fans wait to see if the show can redeem itself and deliver on the promise of Red Tide. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including the release date, cast, and likely plotlines.

American Horror Story Season 11 Plot

In American Horror Story, this has always been the big question.

As far as we can tell, there will be no more two-part seasons like in season 10. Instead, they plan to revert to a more familiar format for the upcoming season. Flashbacks will be used to clarify the tale.

The Wrap quoted John Landgraf as saying: “Basically, I can tell you that the season 11 premise is a single story. Even though it takes place throughout several different epochs, the story has a clear beginning, middle, and end, as in many of the previous tales.”

“I like this idea too, I think it’s pretty fantastic.”

A complete lack of knowledge is typical of American Horror Story’s enigmatic creative team, helmed by series creator Ryan Murphy, who is notoriously secretive about each season’s topic.

It wasn’t until late in the year 2021 that Murphy broke new ground by allowing fans to express their hopes and dreams for the future.

On Twitter, Murphy urged fans to vote on several themes, including Aliens, Christmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man, Sirens, and Plague, which he later deleted. We don’t expect aliens to return very soon, considering they were a major part of season 10. However, what about the following possibilities?

Ryan used the words “Expanding the Universe” in his original tweet, which suggests that this has nothing to do with season 11. This is all we have to go on at the moment.

Sirens and Bloody Mary rounded out the top three most requested drinks. The only problem is that Ryan didn’t divulge which choice truly won the poll and, more importantly, if these results would even have an impact on the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Bloody Mary, on the other hand, is now expected to appear in season two of spin-off American Horror Stories, which premieres in July.

No one knows what will happen to the mythical monsters known as Sirens (who are said to be creatures that would entice pirates to their deaths). If there are rumors that American Horror Story is filming in New York City this summer, it supports the fan notion that the program may be set on Fire Island.

In keeping with Ryan Murphy’s work, Fire Island is a well-known LGBTQ+ vacation and party destination. As a result of this, there is a well-known story about pirates and sirens, who would seduce sailors to sail too near to sure, leading their ships to collide and sink them as well.

There’s nothing to back up this hypothesis, not even Reddit theories, and Murphy isn’t likely to reveal anything anytime soon.

However, we’ll let you know as soon as we have more solid information.

Read More:

American Horror Story Season 11 Cast

Sarah Paulson will not be returning for season 11 of American Horror Story, it has been confirmed. Paulson made a surprise announcement about her future on American Horror Story: Red Tide just days before the show’s Red Tide conclusion. The door is open, but it’s unlikely she’ll appear in season 11 unless Ryan Murphy approaches her with a compelling role. An American Horror Story sequel has yet to be announced, but Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross seem like potential candidates to reprise their roles. Their performances in Red Tide and Death Valley earned them critical acclaim, with the former receiving the most attention.

In addition to Lily Rabe and Cody Fern from season 10, it’s expected that Billie Lourd and Denis O’Hare will return. Many AHS fans are hopeful that Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, or maybe Emma Roberts will make an appearance in the upcoming season. Finn Wittrock, who played Harry in Red Tide, is currently starring in HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, so it’s unclear if he’ll return for season 11.

The return of American Horror Story has yet to be officially announced as of June 2022. However, unlike many other series, there appears to be a good basis for determining when it will return to our television sets.

It may be difficult to keep track of American Horror Story’s in-show timeline, but the show’s release dates on television have mostly been the same for the past decade. A new chapter was released in September or October, with the season-ending conclusion occurring just in time for Christmas in season nine.

Season 10 of the show will premiere in October 2021, even though it was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID issues.

We can presumably expect season 11 of American Horror Story to premiere in September or October of 2022, providing nothing else goes wrong with the production.

In the United States, it will air on FX, while in the United Kingdom, we expect it to air on Disney+ like season 10.

American Horror Story Season 11 Trailer

Sorry, folks, but there’s no sign of new footage yet, and we can’t tell you what it will look like until we kill the current Supreme and take our rightful place as head of the coven.

Even so, we wouldn’t be surprised if we got our first look at season 11 of American Horror Story by the end of the summer of 2022 at the latest.

Read More: