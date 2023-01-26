An Employee Of Dollar General Is Charged With Stealing Almost $80,000 Through Fraudulent Transactions

Daily news / By / January 26, 2023

According to the allegations made by the Perry police department, a woman is suspected of defrauding the Dollar General store where she worked to the tune of nearly $80,000.

On January 23, law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the Dollar General store located on Plaza Drive in Perry, Georgia, due to a theft that had taken place there.

The Warner Robins, Georgia resident Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, was identified as the employee who was responsible for more than 150 fraudulent transactions, according to the findings of the investigation conducted by the police.
Officials at Dollar General estimate that the company has sustained damages of around $80,000.

Brownlee was taken into custody and is facing a charge of theft by taking.

Read More:

 

Related Posts

About The Author

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top