Andy Dalton Net Worth: How Rich Is The Famous NFL Star In 2022?

Andrew Gregory Dalton is the team’s quarterback. He plays for the New Orleans Saints in the National Football League. Dalton has played for the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is also known as “The Red Rifle.” He played football in college at TCU, where he won the most games as a quarterback and the 2011 Rose Bowl.

Early Life

Andy Dalton was born in Katy, Texas, in October 1987. Dalton was chosen as the offensive player of the year at Katy High School. He played football in college at Texas Christian University, where he was named an honorable mention Freshman All-American.

In 2007 and 2008, Dalton won the MVP award at the Texas Bowl and the Poinsettia Bowl. He was named to the Mountain West Conference’s first team twice and got an honorable mention for the All-American team twice. Dalton won the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP award again in 2011.

Career

In the 2011 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals chose Andy with the 35th pick. In 2011, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week twice. Dalton won the NFLPA Emerging Player Award in 2011.

He has won AFC Offensive Player of the Month and AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times each. Dalton was chosen to play in the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2014.

When the Cincinnati Bengals chose Dalton, there was a lot of talk about who would start at quarterback: the experienced Bruce Gradkowski or Dalton. When Carson Palmer wanted to be traded or let go, the Oakland Raiders picked him with the first pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Dalton signed a four-year, $5.21 million rookie deal with the Bengals on June 29, 2011. The deal included a $2.29 million signing bonus and $4.02 million in guaranteed money.

NFL rules say that Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis had to give out his first depth chart on August 8, 2011, before the team’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions. However, he said it wasn’t very useful.

On the depth chart, Dalton was listed as the starting quarterback, and Gradkowski was listed as the second quarterback.

Dalton signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys on May 2, 2020, to be Dak Prescott’s backup.

Week 5 was played on October 11, 2020, against the New York Giants. Dalton played instead of Dak Prescott, who was sick. During the Cowboys’ 37-34 win, Dalton made 111 passes that were caught. Due to Prescott’s injury, which ended his season, Dalton will now be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback from now on.

Dalton’s first NFL game was Week 6’s Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton threw for 266 yards, a touchdown, and two picks in the 38-10 loss.

Jon Bostic’s late hit on Dalton during the Washington Football Team’s 25–3 loss on the road in Week 7 caused him to get a concussion.

Dalton was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on November 3, 2020, after a COVID-19 test came back positive. Dalton was taken off the Cowboys’ reserve list on November 18, 2020, so he could play in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dalton Schultz caught one of his three touchdowns passes against the Vikings. This helped the Cowboys beat the Vikings on the road, 31-28.

In Week 14, when the Bengals beat his old team 30-7 on the road, Dalton threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks later, when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-17, Dalton threw for 377 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

At the end of the season, Dalton had thrown for 2,169 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight picks in 11 games and 9 starts for the 6-10 Cowboys. Read about Andy Dick as well.

Personal Life

Dalton believes in Jesus. He has talked about his religious beliefs, saying, “Not many people get the chance to play in the NFL. Even though I’m a rookie, I feel very lucky to have a start. So many things had to go right for me to be where I am. I praise God every day.” Also, read about Erica Mena Net Worth

Dalton married his long-term partner Jordan Jones on July 9, 2011. They met at TCU. In July 2014, Jones gave birth to the couple’s first son. In March 2017, they had their second son. In January 2019, they had a daughter, their third child. Read more about Jimmy Goldstein as well.

The Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation was set up by Dalton and his wife to help needy families and children. In Week 17 of the 2017 season, Dalton helped the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens.

This made it possible for the Buffalo Bills to make the playoffs. Many Bills fans gave to his foundation because he helped their team get into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Andy Dalton Net Worth

Andy Dalton Net Worth is estimated to be around $35 million currently. In less than a week, more than 16,000 people gave more than $360,000. After their win over the Ravens, the Bengals went to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

This was shown by the fact that most donations were for $17. Dalton and his wife rented five billboards that said “Thank you, Buffalo, and good luck” to show their appreciation for the fans of the Buffalo Bills. Because he has strong arms and red hair, people call him “Red Rifle.”

READ MORE: