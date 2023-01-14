Andy Dick Is Charged With Public Intoxication And Failing To Register As A Sexual Offender

Andy Dick, an actor, and comedian was charged on Friday with public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the authorities.
Following a report of a drunken individual, Dick, 57, was taken into jail without incident near Lake Elsinore, some 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.
According to jail records, he was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. and released about two hours later.
A former attorney for Dick did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Dick.
Dick was suspected of felony sexual battery in Orange County last year, but he was never charged and the alleged victim allegedly wasn’t forthcoming, according to the authorities.
Daniel Kapelovitz, the lawyer who represented Dick in the case, called it “completely fraudulent” and claimed that his client is frequently wrongly accused at the time.
In a different incident, Dick was charged with touching a ride-share driver in West Hollywood in April 2018. Despite his confession of innocence, a jury found him guilty last year and sentenced him to 90 days in jail, according to the Los Angeles Times.
According to the Times, among other conditions, Dick had to sign up as a sex offender and attend 52 meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous as part of the case.
His release on December 23 is documented in jail logs.
