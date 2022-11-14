Anthony Rumble Johnson Death: Former UFC Fighter Dies At 38

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson lost his fight against a long list of health conditions on November 13 and passed away as a result.

Who Was Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson?

Anthony Johnson is a mixed martial artist that hails from the United States and has a net worth of $4 million. In March of 1984 found Anthony Johnson was born in the town of Dublin, Georgia. In the welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions, he has participated.

In August 2016, Johnson made his debut in the professional MMA circuit and won his bout against Jonathan Romero. In his first fight for the UFC, which took place in June 2007, he defeated Chad Reiner in just 13 seconds.

In December of 2008, Johnson knocked out Kevin Burns with the most impressive punch of the night. In November 2009, after he was defeated by Josh Koscheck, the fight that they had was the Fight of the Night. In October of 2011, Johnson defeated Charlie Brenneman and once again won the Knockout of the Night award.

It was in July 2014 when he defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and again in January 2015 when he won against Alexander Gustafsson that he turned in the Performance of the Night for both of those fights.

In May 2015, Johnson’s attempt to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship was foiled by Daniel Cormier. In September 2015, he defeated Jimi Manuwa, and in January 2016, he defeated Ryan Bader, both of which earned him the Performance of the Night award.

Following that bout, his professional mixed martial arts record stood at 21 wins and 5 losses. Prior to beginning his career in mixed martial arts, Johnson won the Junior College National Championship in amateur wrestling while fighting for the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Anthony Rumble Johnson Death

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Johnson passed suddenly as a result of organ failure brought on by non-lymphoma Hodgkin’s and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare ailment of the immune system. Johnson had been battling both conditions for quite some time.

Johnson concluded his career in mixed martial arts (MMA) with a record of 23-6, with 17 wins by knockout. After suffering a defeat at the hands of Daniel Cormier in a title battle at UFC 210 in 2017, Johnson retired from the sport for a period of four years until making his comeback for one bout at Bellator 258.

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

It was stated in September 2021 that Johnson was forced to withdraw from the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix due to an ailment that was not disclosed. The reason for Johnson’s withdrawal was not specified. Johnson mentioned that he was looking forward to getting back into the game in 2022.

According to a report from May 2022, Johnson appeared to be making progress in regaining his health.

Sadly, Johnson was unable to return to competition as he tragically passed away at the age of 38. UFC President Dana White discussed Johnson’s death, stating:

“He was always a great kid. He was always in fun fights and he had that one-punch KO power that not many people ever had. He was a good human being. I send my condolences to his family.”

Read More: