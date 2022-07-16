Archer Season 13 – Premiere Date Announced

Fans of “Archer” are in for another wild ride. The Adam Reed-created animated spy comedy “Archer” has been officially renewed for Season 13, according to Deadline. Sarcastic and unprofessional Sterling Archer, the world’s greatest secret agent, is the focus of the series. Archer is a member of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), which is headed by his sarcastic mother Malory. While on espionage operations around the world with his inadequate squad of operatives and support workers, Archer’s humorous mishaps and misadventures are all too common.

As a result of its widespread popularity, “Archer” has been named one of the greatest animated shows of all time by both TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly.

Because of its popularity, Reed’s decision to cancel “Archer” after Season 10 upset many fans in 2016. (via TV Line). Because of an increase in “Archer” viewers between Seasons 10 and 11, this didn’t happen, and more sexual innuendos and one-liners can be expected in Season 13.

“Archer’s” impending 13th season has been teased thus far.

Archer Season 13 Plot

In Season 13 of “Archer,” it’s impossible to forecast what the show will offer because the entire series is unexpected. To become a private investigator, Archer had to first go from being the top secret spy in the world to dealing drugs. Three seasons’ worth of Archer’s comatic dreams is shown at one moment, bringing viewers from a 1920s LA crime scene to an interstellar starship. Archer’s world may be unpredictable, but we know what to expect from the upcoming season.

The out-of-the-world tales that made fans fall in love with “Archer” are over now that Seasons 11 and 12 have brought the show back to its spy comedic roots. Archer and the crew were last seen in Season 12 fighting for espionage contracts in an attempt to restore ISIS to its former glory with the newest spy agency, the International Intelligence Agency (IIA). Season 12 ends with Malory handing over the “leadership” torch to Archer, who is revealed to have sold ISIS to IIA in the final episode of the season.

Since it’s unlikely that Archer and his colleagues will voluntarily work for IIA, our best bet is that Archer will attempt to reestablish ISIS under his direction. Season 13 of “Archer” is scheduled to premiere in 2022, at which point the gang’s antics will most likely take on a whole new set of mishaps.

Archer Season 13 Cast

In Season 13 of “Archer,” you can expect to see most of the gang back, just like they have in all of the prior seasons. Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and Lana (Aisha Taylor), Archer’s former and fellow spy, are all possible candidates, as are Cyril (Chris Parnell), Cheryl (Judy Greer), and Ray (Adam Ray), Archer’s hilarious office assistant (Adam Reed). Dr. Krieger voice actor Lucky Yates and Pam’s Amber Nash have no reason to believe they won’t return for Season 13 as well.

Malory Archer, who has been voiced by Jessica Walter since Season 1, will not be returning for Season 13. Her death in March 2021 surprised fans, but FX was able to add her voice in Season 12 of the show. Walter’s character Malory was given an emotional and fitting goodbye in the Season 12 finale, in which she and her husband Ron (who Walter’s real-life spouse Ron Leibman voiced) were shown lounging on a beach together.

In addition to the core cast, “Archer” is known for its great guest voice performers, and this season is no exception.

Season 13 of “Archer” hasn’t been released yet, but perhaps it won’t be too long before it does. Deadline previously reported that Season 13 will launch sometime in 2022 on FXX with an eight-episode run. Beyond that, there isn’t much information in the story, but based on the prior seasons of the program, we may make an educated guess as to when “Archer” Season 13 will broadcast.

spies! spies! spies! @archerfxx is officially returning for a 13th season. pic.twitter.com/nmWECXdtVr — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) September 28, 2021

With Season 12 recently winding up in October, we may predict that Season 13 will launch in the September to November area of 2022 based on prior seasons’ release dates. Season 11’s premiere was postponed by more than a year because of the COVID-19 epidemic, although this hasn’t always been the case. Hopefully, the pandemic won’t have a major impact on the production of “Archer” Season 13 and we’ll get to see the animated spy comedy on screen again soon.

Archer Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

We worked long and hard on this (phrasing). Season 13 of FX’s Archer premieres August 24 on FXX. Stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/oJ33yHvRq0 — Archer (@archerfxx) July 13, 2022

Archer Season 13 Trailer

At this time, there is no confirmed date for the show’s premiere, which means there is no trailer. Here you Can Watch The Previous Season Trailer:

