Are Kim And Kroy Still Together: What Kim Said About Divorce Rumors?

The “House of Kim” podcast host was dating a man only known as “Big Poppa” when Bravo viewers first saw her in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (later revealed to be Lee Najjar). But by season 3, Big Poppa was gone, and the reality star was solely interested in Biermann.
The former NFL star and the Florida native met for the first time at the Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event, taped for season 3 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. At their first meeting, Zolciak-Bermann said, “I’ve never seen an ass like that in my life.” I have to tell you, I’m sorry. Adorable.”
The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker didn’t appear perturbed by the Bravo personality’s remarks, as they began dating immediately and ultimately got married in November 2011. Their wedding was captured on camera for an RHOA spinoff called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, just like their first encounter.
Are Kim And Kroy Still Together
A union was created in Georgia! Since their 2010 encounter in the Peach State, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann have remained happily married.
The “Tardy for the Party” singer was featured in the eight-season series, later renamed Don’t Be Tardy, which followed her and her husband as they balanced their personal and professional lives while growing their family. Following the birth of twins Kaia and Kane in 2013, the couple welcomed sons KJ and Kash in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Additionally, Brielle (born in February 1997) and Ariana, two daughters from other relationships, exist for Zolciak-Biermann (born in October 2001). In July 2013, Biermann formally adopted them.
In May 2021, Bravo canceled the family’s reality program, but an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Zolciak-Biermann was prepared to move on at the time.
Kim isn’t upset by Don’t Be on. She recognizes this as a positive change, even though it is emotional given how long her family spent filming the show and all the memories they made, according to the source. After a 13-year partnership, “she feels like she’s finally free to get to accomplish other tasks she’s wanted to undertake.”
Biermann and his wife don’t mind occasionally gushing over each other on social media, despite the fact that they are no longer on television. In an Instagram post commemorating the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary in November 2021, Zolciak-Biermann remarked, “Time really flies when you are having fun.”
“My best buddy, my companion for life, and the only person I could smother with a pillow one minute and cuddle with the next! You are unquestionably the most amazing husband and parent on the earth. I adore you with all of my beings.
Kim And Kroy First Meeting
At a charity event called Dancing Stars of Atlanta in May 2010, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann first became acquainted. On their first encounter, which was captured on “RHOA” season 3, Kim was immediately attracted to Kroy. The two quickly became friends and began dating.
Kim claims that Kroy did make an attempt to end their relationship once while they were dating, but it only lasted for 24 hours. Even Brielle and Ariana, Kim’s children from a previous relationship, were close to Kroy.
Kroy Jagger Biermann Jr., the couple’s first child, was born in May 2011. Fans were in for further surprises that year as the couple announced their engagement in October 2011 and then wed in a lovely ceremony in November 2011.
The primary plot of “Don’t Be Tardy” season 1 centers on the events leading up to their wedding and the Roswell, Georgia, ceremony. The couple always gave off the impression of being blissfully content with one another throughout their marriage.
When the couple welcomed their daughter Kash Kade into the world in August 2012, they delighted their fans once more. Brielle and Ariana, Kim’s daughters, were formally adopted by Kroy in 2013 and took his last name. The couple also welcomed twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren in November of the same year.
Kim and Kroy have never wavered in their commitment to one another, even with cameras following them around the clock. The eight-person family has always displayed a strong, close bond and has even stood up for each other when trolls or others have dared to speak ill of them.
What Kim Said About Divorce Rumors
In an interview with Fox News in October 2017, Kim discussed the link between reality stars and divorce. That’s not an option in my house, she remarked. I would never permit a show to have any kind of effect on my marriage. My marriage is unquestionably the first.
Kim also thinks that maintaining a relationship requires effort on both sides and that divorce is always the simple solution. In the same year, Kim admitted that despite having a strong marriage, they occasionally make mistakes, particularly when it comes to Kim checking her social media. Kroy finds the habit annoying, but the two quickly found a solution and came to a compromise.
When both members of the couple tested positive for Covid-19 in 2021, things got even harder for them. Even their daughter Brielle tested positive for the virus not long before the couple.
However, the couple overcame their illness by relying on one another. They now appear to have recovered and are more content than ever. Kim and Kroy enjoy sharing their affection for one another on social media, and it is clear that their kids play a big role in their lives. We hope that this wonderful family will continue to be happy in the years to come and wish them nothing but the best.
