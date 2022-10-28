Ari Emanuel Net Worth 2022: Why He Urges Companies To End Contracts With Kanye West?

American agent Ari Emanuel. Ari Emanuel is co-CEO of the Hollywood agency WME-IMG. Ari inspired Jeremy Piven’s Entourage character Ari.

Shares

According to Endeavor’s 2021 IPO prospectus, Ari and Patrick Whitesell own 37.6 million of 430 million shares. The price per share was $24 in the prospectus. Both Whitesell and Emanuel would have $450 million in paper wealth.

2021 Paycheck

A March 2022 SEC filing stated Ari earned $308 million in 2021. The rest was made up of stock options.

Ari was 2021’s, third highest-paid public company executive. KKR’s co-CEOs earned more than $500 million apiece.

Early Life

Ari Emanuel was born in Chicago in 1961. Wilmette, Illinois reared him. His siblings are Shoshana and two brothers. Rahm Emanuel was Chicago’s mayor. Ezekiel Emanuel is his brother.

Their doctor’s father was active in the Irgun, a hardline Zionist militant organization whose operations in Mandatory Palestine in the 1930s and 1940s led to its categorization as a terrorist organization by British authorities.

Marsha Emanuel, a civil rights activist, and Chicago rock club owner took Ari to anti-Vietnam War marches as a child. Ari was hyperactive and dyslexic as a child, and his mother helped him read. His roommate at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, was “Friday Night Lights” filmmaker Peter Berg.

Career

Emanuel started as a CAA trainee agent. He later became a partner at ICM Partners. Ari and other ICM TV agents formed their own firm in 1995. ICM Chairman Jeff Berg discovered the plan and dismissed the four agents. The endeavor was launched on March 30, 1995.

Adam Sandler, Hank Azaria, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin James, and David Spade joined their roster.

Emanuel engineered Endeavor’s acquisition of 111-year-old William Morris in April 2009. The move, sanctioned by the FTC, formed a new super-agency with more than 1,000 famous actors, writers, musicians, directors, and producers as clients.

The newly-formed William Morris Endeavor threatened the market domination of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a corporate beast launched by Michael Ovitz in the mid-’70s that had recently dominated every other Hollywood competitor.

Endeavor bought IMG for $2.4 billion. Silver Lake backed the purchase. Silver Lake received 51% of the new mega-agency after the acquisition. Emmanuel’s partners had 47%.

WME-IMG is worth $10 billion. Ari and Patrick each hold $450 million at that valuation. Ari and Patrick received 10-year contracts with $10 million base wages when Silver Lake invested.

Ari sold $160 million in Endeavor stock in 2017, according to an SEC filing.

In 2013, Emanuel was angry with a Brian Williams interview with his brothers. He apparently disliked the interview’s “tone.” His lawyer contacted NBC. Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year is Emanuel and Whitesell. Also, read about Michael Phelps Net Worth

Fortune labeled him “one of the entertainment industry’s biggest guns” in 2013. Ari is a Live Nation Entertainment board member since September 2007.

Why He Urges Companies To End Contracts With Kanye West?

Emanuel argued in the FT that the rapper’s mental ailment doesn’t excuse his behavior. West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being hospitalized in 2016, Emanuel wrote last week.

Mental illness doesn’t excuse bigotry, hatred, or anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Endeavor CEO stated, “Millions of mentally sick people don’t spread hate.” Others dismiss his comments as words, yet hostile words become acts.”

Emanuel asked companies that cooperate with West to stop ties after Ye said he wanted to kill Jews.

Personal Life

Emanuel is married to Sarah Hardwick Addington. The couple has three boys. In July 2006, Emanuel called on Hollywood to boycott Mel Gibson over his anti-Semitic DUI arrest statements.

Emanuel is a Democratic fundraiser who gave $2,700 to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Also, read about Heidi Klum Net Worth

Emanuel is interested in art philanthropy and serves on the board of P.S. Arts, a Los Angeles charity that brings art education to Southern California schools. He helped MOCAtv, a YouTube art channel, get started. His board membership began in 2012.

Ari Emanuel Net Worth

Ari Emanuel Net Worth is estimated to be around $450 Million in 2022. Ari paid $9.8 million for a Los Angeles mansion he still owns but doesn’t live in.

Ari paid $16.55 million on a Brentwood home that year. In 2018, he spent $11.5 million to buy a 1.25-acre neighbor’s property. Ari abandoned the property and sold the first Brentwood house for $19.4 million. He lost $4 million when he sold the second house for $6.5 million.

Ari bought a Beverly Hills home for $27.5 million in 2020. Edward Slatkin sold Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica. Slatkin listed the home for $36m.

