Armed Florida Good Samaritans Detain Man Who Allegedly Shot At 2 Women: After two people with concealed carry permits prevented a Florida man from fleeing by holding him at gunpoint after he reportedly shot at two women, cops were forced to make the man arrested.
According to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was standing outside the Bingo Paradise bingo hall in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday when two women attempted to enter and a fight broke out.
The women were allegedly trying to flee when Wilkerson allegedly pulled a gun from his side, whacked one of them in the head with it, and then fired shots in their direction.
Then, according to authorities, Wilkerson allegedly threw his revolver into a nearby dumpster while carrying methamphetamine.
Two people with hidden firearms pulled their weapons when Wilkerson attempted to enter the building again and held him there until police arrived.
Wilkerson’s gun was discovered by authorities in a nearby garbage.
Following his arrest, Wilkerson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony firearm possession, public firearm usage, displaying a handgun while committing a crime, and aggravated battery/use of a dangerous weapon.
In addition, methamphetamine trafficking was alleged against Wilkerson.
Wilkerson is currently being held in custody after being booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $156,000 bail.
Read Next: