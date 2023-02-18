Arrest Made In Relation With The Unsolved Case Of Katelyn Markham

News Channel 7 has reported that investigators have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the cold case involving Katelyn Markham. This is a narrative that we have been following for well over ten years.
Once a search warrant was granted, the police were able to locate and apprehend Jonathan Palmerton, who was then charged with perjury in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser, who spoke with our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
After the search of his residence in Fairfield on Friday, he was taken into custody there.
This Is The First Arrest That Has Been Made After Her Disappearance In 2011
According to WCPO’s reporting, the police also investigated another house that belonged to John Carter, who was believed to be Markham’s companion at the time of her disappearance. But, according to Gmoser, Carter has not been charged with any crime in connection with the disappearance of Markham.
This is the very first arrest that has been made in relation to Markham’s disappearance in 2011. According to the data from the jail, Palmerton is now being held in the Butler County Jail.
The last time anyone saw Markum was in August of 2011, when they visited her apartment in Butler County.
In 2013, her skeletal bones were discovered in Cedar Grove, Indiana. Investigators from News Center 7 have taken some calls.
We will keep you apprised of any further developments.
