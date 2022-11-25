Arrest Warrant Issued Against Friend Of A Woman Who Died on Vacation In Cabo San Lucas

An arrest warrant has been issued for Shanquella Robinson‘s alleged attacker over a month after she passed away while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas.
A local prosecutor, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, provided an update on the case on Wednesday, saying that Shanquella’s death on October 29 was femicide—gender-based murder—and a hate crime.
“We even have a court order in this case, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected offender, a friend of the victim who is the direct aggressor, for the crime of femicide to the victim’s harm. Actually, it wasn’t a disagreement; rather, it was an act of assault “the district attorney, according to ABC News.
An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, according to a Mexican prosecutor
One of the people with Robinson “who is the direct aggressor” is being sought by international authorities on charges of femicide
Added him: “We are following all necessary procedures, including the Interpol notice and the request for extradition to the USA. Both the victim and the offender are Americans.”
The suspected attacker’s identity was kept a secret.
According to Queen City News, Shanquella had traveled to the resort city late last month with six pals to celebrate a birthday just a day before she passed away.
“They had a chef, she said. They were preparing to eat. I said, “OK,” as they were eating tacos, a salad, or something similar. I cherish you. Good night, and I’ll speak with you tomorrow “Salamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, said QCN. “I didn’t speak to my kid again.”
According to ABC News, Shanquella’s friends who had traveled to Mexico with her called Sallamondra the following day to inform her that her daughter had passed away.
“She wasn’t feeling well, they claimed. She was poisoned by booze “Quoting Sallamondra, QCN. “Everyone who was there with her was telling various things,” she continued.
According to Shanquella’s death certificate, which WSOC-TV was able to get, she died as a result of a severe spinal cord injury and an Atlas subluxation complex, a neurological condition brought on by the displacement of the upper cervical vertebrae. The death certificate does not mention alcohol, the site claims.
According to the paper, there were roughly 15 minutes between her injuries and her passing. According to WSOC-TV, a box asking if her death was “accidental or violent” received a yes response.
When Salamondra learned an arrest warrant had been issued, she spoke to ABC News and said: “I have never felt better; it’s a nice sensation. We have been waiting for someone to be charged with a crime and taken into custody. I’m so eager for justice to be done.”
Additionally, a spokesman for PEOPLE confirmed that the FBI has launched an investigation into the Charlotte, North Carolina resident’s passing.
