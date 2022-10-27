Ashanti Net Worth 2022: Ashanti Breaks Silence On IRV Gotti

Ashanti is a singer and actress from the United States. Ashanti has had a very successful career, which has made her one of the most well-known women in music. Her acting career is also very good, and she has been in a number of well-known movies.

Early Life

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas is her full name. She was born in Glen Cove, New York, on October 23, 1980. Her mother was a dancer and her father was a singer, so they both have musical backgrounds.

She was named after the Ashanti Empire, which ruled Ghana from 1670 to 1957. Ashanti, like a lot of other young girls, liked to sing along to pop songs. When Ashanti was 12, her mother heard her singing along with a Mary J. Blige song, and she knew right away that her daughter was very talented.

But Ashanti’s first step into the world of entertainment was as an actress. As a child, she was often an extra in movies and music videos. She had an amazing voice, but it was hard for her to get her career going.

There was a lot of interest in her, but she couldn’t “seal a deal.” At this point, she started to talk to people at Murder, Inc. Records and make connections in order to get noticed.

Career

Irv Gotti, a producer for the TV show Murder, Inc., saw Ashanti’s potential right away. He asked her to write hooks for his rappers and sing in their songs a lot. Ashanti’s big break was inevitable after she was featured on songs by Big Pun and Cadillac Tah.

That moment came when not one but two big hits with the young singer on them came out. The first was “What’s Luv?” by Fat Joe, which was a hit in the early 2000s. “Always on Time” by Ja Rule was the second song.

Both songs came out at the same time and were at the top of the charts at the same time. This success really got Ashanti’s career going and made a lot of people wonder, “Who is this girl?”

Ashanti would answer with her first single, “Foolish,” which came out in 2002. Even though it was her first real song, it is still her most popular song. “Foolish” was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks and was the main song on her self-titled album, which came out later that same year.

Her album was number one on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold more than six million copies all over the world. A Grammy Award was given to Ashanti for this accomplishment.

Chapter II was the second album that Ashanti put out, and it came out in 2003. Even though it wasn’t as popular as her first album, it still sold a million copies.

The hit song “Rock Wit U” was also on the album. It got to number two on the charts. Ashanti released Concrete Rose after putting out a Christmas album. This album also did well. It was certified platinum, and the single “Only U” made it famous in the UK.

Ashanti focused more on acting in 2005 when she got a part in the movie Coach Carter. She was also in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz that same year. In 2006, she played another important part in John Tucker Must Die. The next year, she was in Resident Evil: Extinction.

Ashanti came back to the music scene with her fourth album, The Declaration, which came out in 2008. Unfortunately, it didn’t sell nearly as well as her first three albums. Still, the song “The Way That I Love You” was the second most popular single on the charts.

She left Murder, Inc. Records in 2009. She and Irv Gotti didn’t talk about their fight in public, but they didn’t talk to each other for a long time during this time.

This was the start of a long break from music for Ashanti. She didn’t start making music again until 2011 after she had been in the musical The Wiz.

That year, she started putting out singles that would become her fifth studio album, Braveheart. “The Woman You Love,” which features Busta Rhymes, and “No One Greater” are two of the best songs on this album. Also, read about Chingy Net Worth

The album wasn’t going to come out until 2014, so Ashanti went back to acting in the meantime. She got a recurring role in the seventh season of Army Wives, but the show was canceled a year later.

She also appeared in an episode of Law & Order and the Christmas movie Christmas in the City during this time. Braveheart came out in 2014 and was praised for its progressive sound and lyrics that helped people feel strong.

In terms of her music career, Ashanti didn’t do much for the next few years. During this time, she did work with other musicians, mostly for “The Hamilton Mixtape.” Ashanti said in 2017 that her seventh studio album would be a collaboration with Ja Rule.

This came after many rumors and announcements. In 2019, she started putting out singles again, and on “Pretty Little Thing,” she worked with Afro B. During this time, she also made a movie called Stuck.

Ashanti Breaks Silence On IRV Gotti

Angie Martinez’s interview with Ashanti aired last night. This gave the singer a chance to talk about her relationship with Irv Gotti in an honest way. Also, read about Melissa Gilbert

Ashanti said, in response to Irv’s claim that they had a sexual relationship, “Irv definitely has his side, his version.” “You know, the other person might know that it’s not what you think it is. And you make this thing seem like something big when it’s not. And when that person finally realizes that it’s not that, it makes them a completely different person.”

Ashanti said that she was asked to be on the BET docuseries Murder Inc., but she turned it down. She said Irv was a narcissist who was always putting her down and telling her she was “fuckable.”

Ashanti is finally giving her side of the story about the drama that started when Irv Gotti bragged about their alleged sexual relationship on an episode of Drink Champs that has become famous.

Angie Martinez released a preview of her upcoming interview with Ashanti for the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Tuesday, October 25. The singer talks about Irv’s scandalous claims in the snippet.

Ashanti said, “It didn’t surprise me that Irv brought up dirt from 20 years ago.” “Irv has lied about a lot of things straight up.”

When Irv Gotti went on the Drink Champs podcast in August and talked about his alleged sexual relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to Murder Inc. in the early 2000s, when Irv was still married, the internet went crazy.

Style Of Music

Ashanti is known for her soprano voice, which is smooth and sweet. Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey are her biggest musical influences, but Mary J. Blige really pushed her to become a singer.

Charity

Ashanti has been very involved in many charitable activities over the years. She has done a lot to bring attention to domestic violence, especially with her first single, “Rain on Me.” All of the money from a $5 minidisc went to charities that help victims of domestic violence.

She also helped raise money for people who were hurt by Hurricane Katrina. Ashanti also helps raise money for cancer research, empowers women, and works with the Jumpstart reading program.

Personal Life

Ashanti was well-known for dating rapper Nelly for ten years. After being together since 2004, the couple broke up in 2014.

Ashanti Net Worth

Ashanti Net Worth is estimated to be around $5 Million in 2022. Ashanti bought a house in Old Westbury, New York, for $1.95 million in 2003. She put this house on the market for $2.2 million in July 2022. The house was built in 1999 and is on 2 acres.

Read More: