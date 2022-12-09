Customers in the United States who say “Alexa, thank my driver” for the first time this week will result in a gratuity given to the most recent employee who delivered a package to that customer.
Amazon stated in a blog post that the promotion will run for the first one million customer thank-yous that it receives and that the customer will not be charged for the $5 that is being offered as part of the promotion.
According to Amazon, the five drivers who receive the most customer thank-yous will each win $10,000 in addition to having the opportunity to donate an additional $10,000 to a charity of their choosing.
If you want Amazon to pay for everything, you will need a device that is enabled with Alexa, such as the Echo or the Echo Show. In any other case, you can just open your front door, reach out, and put five dollars into the hand of the person who is delivering your package.
The timing of the promotion comes at the same time that Amazon is facing a lawsuit in Washington, D.C.
The office of Attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company stole tips from drivers and deceived customers about a tipping model in its Amazon Flex service.
