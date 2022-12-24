Athol Man Convicted Of Attacking A Police Officer During Rioting On January 6

A United States District Court jury has decided that an Athol man is guilty of both the felony and misdemeanor charges against him for attacking a law enforcement officer during the rioting on January 6 at the Capitol.
Following a trial, Vincent Gillespie, 61 years old and a resident of Athol, was found guilty of the following charges:
- Assaulting, resisting, or obstructing law enforcement agents
- Civil disorder
- Using physical force against another person inside a restricted structure or on restricted grounds
- A violent act committed on the grounds or inside the buildings of the Capitol
Gillespie was reportedly among the rioters in the Lower West Terrance of the Capitol building who pushed, shoved, screamed at, and battled with law enforcement personnel, as evidenced by the records filed in the case.
At one point, he is seen taking a riot shield from an officer, and he proceeded to scream “traitor” and “treason” at the officers who were protecting him. In addition to this, a cop was reportedly seized by him and he attempted to pull them into the throng. You may read the entire report by clicking here.
The sentencing hearing for Gillespie is set to take place in the United States District Court on March 17, 2023.
