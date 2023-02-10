Atlanta Police Release Body-camera Footage From A Raid Following The Fatal Shooting Of An Activist

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a 26-year-old activist, was killed by police last month as authorities attempted to clear the group from the site of a planned public safety training centre that its opponents call “Cop City.” The Atlanta police department has released body-camera footage from a raid on protesters that led to his death. The footage was taken during a raid on protesters that led to his death.
The video tapes, which were made available in their entirety by the city on Wednesday and which have been condensed for publication in The Washington Post, do not show the shooting of Paez Teran and merely capture the sound of gunfire.
The clips, however, offer fresh insight into the atmosphere and seeming confusion that pervaded that day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has stated that there is no body-camera footage of the shooting because state patrol officers are not required to wear them; the footage that has just been made public was taken from body cameras worn by officers who were not involved in the shooting of Paez Teran.
According to the police, Paez Teran fired a round that struck a cop, and then the officer returned fire, resulting in the activist’s death. The incident gave rise to protests that descended into violence. The family of Paez Teran has demanded that the investigation into the incident be open and honest.
As the officers who are coming to the site hear the first gunshot at 9:01 in the morning, the recordings show a cheerful attitude transform into confusion among the officers who are present. There are four shots fired from a gun. After a few moments have passed, there is a period of seven seconds during which it sounds as though dozens of shots have been fired.
Read More:
- Four Members Of A Family Were Reportedly Died By Suicide On The West Bank Of New Orleans
- California Cities Shaken By Human Trafficking And Prostitution In Broad Daylight As Police Place The Blame On The New Law