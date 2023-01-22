Australian Rugby Player Beale Received Bail After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kurtley Beale, a star of the Australian rugby union, has been granted bail after being detained and accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside of Sydney.
He participated in the hearing from Surry Hills police station via video link at Parramatta Bail Court.
According to his attorney, his wife, father-in-law, and two sisters were present at the court hearing.
After allegedly sexually abusing a 28-year-old lady at the Beach Road Hotel in Bondi, the 34-year-old was detained yesterday.
Beale was accused of two counts each of engaging in sexual activity with another person without their consent, encouraging someone to do the same, and engaging in sexual activity with another person without their consent.
Due to worries that Beale would conduct more crimes, the prosecution argued that bail should not be granted.
“The sexually motivated offenses are really serious. The prosecution has a good case, “Scott Thomson, the prosecutor, said
Following the incident, surveillance footage captured two exchanges between Beale and the complainant.
After the offense took place at the authorized Bondi premises, the accused had another conversation in which he admitted, “Yeah, I messed up,” Thomson continued.
Beale was allegedly confessing to cheating, according to Paul McGirr and Stephen Stanton, his attorneys.
The defense claimed that the intercepted calls were admissions of adultery.
Nothing more or less is acceptable.
Magistrate Christopher Longley granted bail with the requirements that the defendant report daily to the Waverley police station from Monday through Friday, refrain from contacting the complainant, abstain from drug and alcohol use, refrain from traveling through airports, surrender his passport, and submit to a drug and alcohol test if required by the police.
The hearing for Beale’s case is set for March 22.
As a member of Australia’s men’s national rugby union squad, he has participated 91 times.
Beale, who was recently one of 44 athletes in a training camp on the Gold Coast, is a potential participant in his fourth Rugby World Cup, which will take place in France later this year.
