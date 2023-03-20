Former Australian Soldier Detained for Alleged War Crimes in Afghanistan

A former soldier has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of an Afghan civilian while he was serving in Afghanistan. He is the first active or veteran Australian serviceman or veteran to face such charges.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Office of the Special Investigation issued a joint statement on Monday confirming the 41-year-old male had been charged in New South Wales (OSI).
“It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defense Force,” the AFP statement said.
The statement said that the maximum penalty for the charge is life in prison. The suspect was remanded to detention and is scheduled to appear in court at a later time, the report said.
Four years of investigation into possible crimes committed by Australian personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 led to his arrest. The long-awaited report from the Australian Defense Force inspector general found that elite Australian forces unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners in 2020.
Between 2009 and 2013, the Australian Defense Force (ADF) recommended investigating 19 members of the Australian Special Forces for 36 alleged war crimes, including death and brutal treatment of non-combatants in Afghanistan.
According to the investigation, “blood lust” and “competition killings” were commonplace. It claimed that some patrol commanders “blooded” their subordinates, or had them kill detainees for their first kill.
The report presented what it called “credible information” that bodies were sometimes allegedly placed with weapons or handheld radios to make it appear as though the person had been killed in action.
The report claims that all 39 of the alleged unlawful killings involved Afghans who were either not actively participating in the conflict or had already stopped participating.
Monday’s AFP statement said it is continuing to work with the OSI “to investigate allegations of criminal offenses under Australian law related to breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian Defense Force personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.”
