Baltimore Home Fire Killed 3 Children and Badly Injured 2 Adults

The fire department of Baltimore said that a fire early Saturday morning in a home in west Baltimore killed three children and seriously hurt two adults.
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted that they were called to a house in the 3000 block of Brighton Street where three children and two adults were in critical condition.
After about an hour, the fire department told the parents that the three kids had died from their injuries.
The fire department said that they are looking into both what caused the children to die and what caused the fire.
The Baltimore Police Department tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, our communities, and the men and women of @BaltimoreFire during this tragic loss.”
