Ban On Abortions After Six Weeks Of Pregnancy Has Been Reinstated By The Supreme Court Of Georgia

The state’s ban on abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy was temporarily reinstated by the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday after being temporarily overturned by a lower court last week.
The State Supreme Court’s decision came one week after Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court temporarily suspended the statute in response to the Georgia Attorney General’s office’s request for an emergency stay.
He claimed that he had taken this action because at the time the state legislature approved the six-week ban in 2019 — more than three years before the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the right to abortion — it was unconstitutional.
The ban will continue to be in effect while the State Supreme Court considers the attorney general’s appeal of Judge McBurney’s decision. At this point in most women’s pregnancies, they have not yet realized they are pregnant.
“We appreciate the court’s decision from today. However, because the appeal is still pending, we are unable to make any further comments, according to Kara Richardson, a representative for the attorney general’s office.
Additionally, the State Supreme Court rejected a demand for a 24-hour notice before reinstating the ban made by abortion clinics and pro-choice activists.
Patients with planned abortion appointments were being turned away on Wednesday, according to a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups that had sued the government over the ban.
According to Olivia Cappello, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood, all clinicians in the state immediately stopped performing abortions on patients who had audible fetal cardiac activity.
According to Amy Kennedy, vice president for external affairs of Planned Parenthood Southeast, “our state’s abortion providers are once again being forced to turn away patients who then must leave the state for safe, time-sensitive, and vital health care.”
In Georgia, where a close race for the U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff on December 6, the issue of abortion has been front and center.
Two women claimed Mr. Walker encouraged them to get abortions, and one claimed he paid for the surgery. Mr. Walker, who refuted the allegations, declared he agreed with the state’s ban on abortion.
According to Mr. Warnock, he supports the Roe v. Wade ruling, which stated that a woman has the constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy up until the fetus can survive outside the womb, typically at around 23 weeks. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court abolished such privilege.
