Barnstable Man Sentenced To 20 Years On Child P*rnography Charges

Atticus Bernard, a 22-year-old man from Barnstable, was given a 20-year prison sentence last week in federal court in Boston. In November 2022, he pleaded guilty to two counts of s*xual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child p*rnography.
According to a statement from the Department of Justice, U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani gave Bernard time in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for s*xually exploiting two girls who were about four years old.
Brendan Kelley and Scott Lauer, Bernard’s lawyers, did not respond to a request for comment.
Atticus Bernard Will Be on Probation for the Rest of His Life After He Gets Out of Prison
S*xually exploiting children can get you up to 30 years in prison, a minimum of 15 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Possession of child p*rnography can lead to up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
At first, the government said that he should spend 30 years in prison.
Caroline Ferguson of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said, “There are sentencing guidelines and other legal factors in every case, and the judge decides the sentence based on all of these.”
Bernard Admitted to All Three Charges Against Him
In July 2021, Bernard was arrested and charged with two counts of s*xual exploitation of children and one count of having child p*rnography in his possession. Bernard pleaded guilty to all three charges in November 2022.
Around November 2019 and October 2020, Bernard s*xually exploited two girls under the age of five who he knew. Bernard kept a record of the abuse and exploitation, and he had evidence of child s*xual abuse on his phone. According to the statement, a search of Bernard’s phone in January 2021 turned up many photos of him abusing children.
Bernard said that he had beaten up about five girls and kept a record of it. He also said that each girl had been hit four or five times.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Security Changes Result From Fistfights Captured on Video in a San Francisco Mall
- Sledding Tragedy in Copper Mountain, Colorado, Claims the Lives of Two Illinois Spring Breakers
A Little Bit of Justice for the Families
In the statement, Matthew B. Millhollin, who is in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said, “We hope that today’s sentence brings some justice to these families as they heal and move on.”
According to the statement, the case was brought up as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program that started in 2006 to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
The U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section are in charge of the initiative, which uses federal, state, and local resources to find, arrest and prosecute people who abuse children, according to the statement.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!