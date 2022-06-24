Ben Crump Net Worth 2022: How Rich is the Attorney Actually?

Benjamin Lloyd Crump, better known as Ben Crump, is one of the best civil rights and catastrophic personal injury attorneys in the United States, specializing in wrongful death claims. Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd, all of whom were exposed to contaminated Flint water, were the subject of his legal work. Plaintiffs suing Johnson & Johnson in 2019 for alleged talcum powder-related ovarian cancer diagnoses also claim the company’s talcum powder product is to blame.

Early Life

On October 10, 1969, Benjamin Crump was born in Lumberton, North Carolina. Crump experienced many highs and lows as a child. To begin with, his parents divorced when he was a little child. Because he was the eldest of nine children, his mother was too busy working to take care of him and his siblings. Until they graduated from high school, the children continued to live with their grandma.

When Ben Crump turned sixteen, his mother decided it would be better if he moved in with her and her new husband instead of with her. A math instructor, Ben’s new husband instilled in him a passion for learning.

Plantation, Florida, is a suburb of Miami in South Florida. Ben Crump went to South Plantation High School in this area. Ben Crump’s teacher quickly discovered that he had a high intelligence quotient.

The little child was a model student in all of his classes and was involved in numerous school activities. When the time came, he applied to Florida State and was accepted. After completing his undergraduate degree in criminal justice in 1992, Ben Crump went on to earn his J.D. in 1995. He has also been a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity his entire life.

Career

At some point in the early 2000s, Benjamin Crump began his career. In all of his cases, he defended a black victim of a white perpetrator motivated by race.

In 2002, he took on his first case, defending the estate of Genie McMeans Jr., a black man who had been killed by a white state policeman. He went on to represent numerous high-profile cases in the 2000s, including several high-profile cases.

Additionally, Ben Crump represented a wide range of civil claims. To give one example, he was an outspoken supporter of the Flint Water Crisis. The principal counsel in the case against the health-damaging effects of Johnson & Johnson on plaintiffs was him.

Ben Crump Opens A Law Firm

As a result of this favorable public opinion, Ben Crump was able to launch his own law office. Ben Crump’s current net worth is mostly due to his work at this company.

It is still in business today under the name Ben Crump Law, PLLC. The firm has handled a large number of civil rights and police brutality claims up to this point. As of late, the business has been defending and defending the rights of Asian Americans who have been unfairly targeted in public incidents.

In a new Netflix documentary, Ben Crump’s civil law career is chronicled for the first time.

New York’s Tribeca Film Festival premiered Nadia Hallgren’s documentary, Civil, about the year 2020 to 2021, which was marked by several high-profile shootings of unarmed black persons by law enforcement officials, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner Jr. It contains interviews with George Floyd’s family, as well as a look at how Crump has utilized his personal injury legal practice to fund major civil rights litigation.

Personal Life

Ben Crump is the eldest of nine biological and step-sibling children who were nurtured by his grandmother throughout his childhood. As a hotel maid and at a Converse shoe factory, his mother, Helen, earned a living. In Plantation, Florida, he was sent to South Plantation High School by his mother to live with her second husband, a math teacher, whom Crump considers his father. The father of Brooklyn Zeta Crump is Genae Angelique Crump.

Chicago police officers can no longer chase people on foot if they run over minor offenses! In separate incidents over a yr ago, 2 individuals — including a 13-yo — were killed by police during foot pursuits! This will stop unnecessary injuries & deaths! https://t.co/8O6nxX1iKR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 24, 2022

Ben Crump’s Net Worth

As of June 2022, Ben Crump has a net worth of $5 million. As a result, it’s not out of the question that Ben Crump’s popularity will continue to climb. Investments in the company’s shares as well as legal fees contributed significantly to Ben Crump’s net profits.

