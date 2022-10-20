Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry.

According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a youngster in a shopping cart at the Walmart on 3926 Nazareth Pike on Saturday night, but ran away when the child screamed. Police say the suspect returned to the business on Sunday afternoon and stalked youngsters.

Although they have not released his name, police say he violated Megan’s Law and is on parole for “offenses against minors.”

The child’s relatives and any potential witnesses to Saturday’s event are being sought out by investigators. If you know anything, they want you to call 610-814-6414 or write to pbrehm@bethlehemtwp.com.

Patrick Brehm, a township investigator in Bethlehem, has said that he is unable to name the suspect while the inquiry is ongoing.