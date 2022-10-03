Billionaire Settles Rape Lawsuit Filed By A Student At A College In Minnesota

Four years after a female University of Minnesota student accused a Chinese billionaire of rape, the two parties have settled their civil complaint and issued a joint statement calling the incident “a misunderstanding.” Despite being dubbed “China’s Jeff Bezos,” Richard Liu was not brought up on any charges related to the incident that occurred in 2018.

Liu Jingyao said in her lawsuit that after the businessman gave her a limo ride home and plied her with wine, he forced himself on her. Jurors were being chosen last week for the trial that will determine the outcome of the lawsuit. To avoid “additional anguish and suffering” caused by the litigation, “the parties today agreed to set aside their disagreements and settle their legal dispute,” the parties stated in a joint statement.