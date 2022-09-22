Blind Dog Rescued From 15-foot Hole By California Firefighters

A blind 13-year-old dog was rescued by firefighters in California after it had fallen into a 15-foot hole at a construction site.

Cesar and his owner, Mary, are locals of Pasadena, California, and they have a home right close to the construction zone. To the south, near the 700 block of North Lake Avenue, where a Carl’s Jr. once stood, construction crews were hard at work.

KABC-TV reports that at around 7 o’clock on Tuesday evening, the dog strayed onto the site and fell down the hole. The diameter of the hole was 0.91 meters and its depth was around 15 feet (4.5 meters).

When Mary’s other dog began barking, she realized that Caesar’s response was muffled, indicating that he was no longer present on her property.

A Pasadena SAR crew arrived soon and rigged a system of pulleys and ropes to drop one of their own into the shaft. Twelve minutes passed before the team member was able to approach the dog, harness him, and bring him back to the surface.

According to Pasadena’s fire chief, limited space rescues provide their own set of obstacles.

“There is a long list of things we need to undertake to ensure everyone’s safety. We owe the dog and our rescuers a debt of gratitude “As Augustin put it.

After being pulled from the hole, Cesar appeared to be well. When his owner arrived, he shook off the dust and filth from the building site and ran to greet him.