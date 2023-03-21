Blue Valley North Students Threatened by Teen on Social Media, Teen Arrested

Daily news / By / March 21, 2023

The Leawood Police Department says that a 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday for making threats on Snapchat against other Blue Valley North High School students.

In a news release on Tuesday, Capt. Brad Robbins, a Leawood police spokesman, said that Blue Valley school officials told police on Sunday night about a threat made against students on social media. Officers soon got in touch with a juvenile suspect and his parents.

The teen was questioned about the threats, and then he or she was taken into custody. Sunday night, he was taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, where he stayed in custody until Tuesday.

“The Leawood Police Department is very concerned about the safety of our schools, but there isn’t an active threat right now.” In the release, police said, “We have been in constant contact with the Blue Valley School District to make sure that students and staff are safe.”

The police said that the criminal case had been sent to the office of the district attorney in Johnson County.

The Star asked district officials for a comment, but they didn’t answer right away.

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Related Posts

About The Author

Jatin Taneja, one of our talented content writers at California Examiner. Jatin brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our platform, having worked in the journalism industry for several years. He is a skilled writer who is passionate about delivering engaging and informative content to our readers. Jatin is a versatile writer, able to cover a wide range of topics, from breaking news to feature stories. He has a keen eye for detail and a talent for finding the most interesting angles on any given topic. Jatin's writing style is both engaging and informative, making his articles a pleasure to read. As a member of our team, Jatin is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with our editorial team to ensure that his content meets our standards and resonates with our readers. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to our platform. We are proud to have Jatin Taneja as part of our team at California Examiner. His contributions help us to continue delivering the most up-to-date and relevant news and information to our readers.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top