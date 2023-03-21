Blue Valley North Students Threatened by Teen on Social Media, Teen Arrested

The Leawood Police Department says that a 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday for making threats on Snapchat against other Blue Valley North High School students.
In a news release on Tuesday, Capt. Brad Robbins, a Leawood police spokesman, said that Blue Valley school officials told police on Sunday night about a threat made against students on social media. Officers soon got in touch with a juvenile suspect and his parents.
The teen was questioned about the threats, and then he or she was taken into custody. Sunday night, he was taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, where he stayed in custody until Tuesday.
“The Leawood Police Department is very concerned about the safety of our schools, but there isn’t an active threat right now.” In the release, police said, “We have been in constant contact with the Blue Valley School District to make sure that students and staff are safe.”
The police said that the criminal case had been sent to the office of the district attorney in Johnson County.
The Star asked district officials for a comment, but they didn’t answer right away.
