BOB Evans Listens Survey Instructions @ bob evans listens.smg.com

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. owns and operates a national chain of Bob Evans restaurants in the United States. This restaurant chain is named after Bob Evans, who died in 2007, and is based in Albany, Ohio. Aside from that, the company also produces food manufacturing and retail products under the Bob Evans and Owens Country Sausage brand names. A typical year brings approximately $110 million in revenue for the retail company.

More than 600 Bob Evans sites are owned and operated by the whole Bob Evans chain in 24 states, mainly in the Midwest and upper South. The restaurants have a rural theme and a solid link to the farming community in the Midwestern United States. Breakfast is served all day long at the chain’s restaurants.

Survey Website: Www.Bobevanslistens.Smg.Com Purchase Necessary? Yes Entry Mode: Online Age Limit: 18 & More Survey Prize: $4 Off Coupon Survey Code Valid For: 3 Days Coupon Valid For: 30 Days

Bob Evans Listens Survey Rewards – smg.com Get a $4 discount.

Customers who complete the Bob Evan Customer Feedback Survey at Bobevanslistens.smg.com will receive a coupon good for $4 off their next purchase at any Bob Evans restaurant or store, regardless of how much they spend.

One thing to keep in mind is that to receive the discount reward, you must produce the original purchase receipt with a unique validation number printed on it.

Your purchase receipt expires within three days of the date you made the initial transaction. So don’t waste any more time and sign up for the survey right away so you can get your unclaimed voucher.

Official Bob Evans Survey – Rules and Requirements

The applicant must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Legal documentation of US citizenship from one of the 50 states is required for participation in this event.

To apply for the survey, you must use the online application process exclusively.

An understanding of the English or Spanish language is required of the user.

To participate in the Bob Smg Survey, you must have a receipt for the purchase.

You have only three days from your last Bob Evans Restaurant visit to participate in the survey.

Never try to mishandle a validation code because it is only valid for one entry.

You can only get more than one entry if you buy more than one item.

Please keep in mind that not all Bob Evans locations and restaurants have the Survey features.

The winner has only three weeks from the date of purchase to claim their prize.

To redeem a single validation ticket, you must have a single applicant.

To Take Bob Evans Listens Survey, Follow These Simple Steps At www.bobevanslistens.smg.com

Open your favorite web browser and crawl the official Bob Evans Guest Feedback Survey page at bobevanslistens.smg.com.

After opening the Bob Evans Survey official website, type in the 20-digit survey code displayed on the receipt’s upper right-hand corner.

Then click on the start button to begin the survey.

Your survey is now complete, so it’s time to start providing your thoughts and opinions about Bob Evans Customer Service and Hospitality.

Don’t skip or wrongly answer any of the questions related to your last Bob Evans Visit.

Every honest answer you give will enhance the chance of winning the discount coupon.

After you’ve completed the survey questions, you’ll be prompted to enter your personal information. It comprises the full name, postal address, phone number, gender, age, annual salary, and a few other details.

Now that you’ve finished, you’ll receive a unique validation code, which you may write down on your receipt and use when you return.

