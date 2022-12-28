Bob Marley Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dies At 31: Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of Bob Marley, passed away at the age of 31.
Rolling Stone received confirmation of the reggae musician’s passing on Tuesday (27 December). No specific cause of death has been disclosed.
The late musician has received tributes from Jamaican politicians.
Honorable Olivia Grange, the nation’s Minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, expressed her “great sadness at the news.”
She stated on Twitter that “we were honored by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa,” performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May.
I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.
We were graced by Joseph,whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, USA in May. pic.twitter.com/6DyHkYcNsI
— Hon.Olivia Grange (@Babsy_grange) December 27, 2022
“As we turn to the future generation, his premature death at the early age of 31… is a big loss to the music. As we mourn his passing during this time of year when we celebrate our love for one another with family and friends, may he rest in eternal peace.
The People’s National Party president and opposition leader in Jamaica, Mark J. Golding, also commented on the “tragic loss.”
He described the musician as “a gifted young reggae artist, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley at barely 31 years of age.” “My condolences to Stephen and the entire family. The loss of a child is a tragic blow no parent should have to endure.”
Marley was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 12, 1991. He relocated to Miami at the age of 11.
In 2010, he made his musical debut with the song “My Girl,” a joint effort with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley.
I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family. pic.twitter.com/BJf1NLH6Qc
— Mark J. Golding (@MarkJGolding) December 27, 2022
In 2014, he released Comfortable, his debut EP. Eternal, his debut album, was released in 2021.
Marley discussed growing up in a musical milieu in a Rolling Stone interview.
“Watching those folks come around to the house and how the entire work process would proceed was a pretty amazing thing,” he remarked. “I used to attempt to finish my homework when I got home, but I always ended up getting sidetracked and peeking in the studio. You would constantly want to enter and exit to check on what was happening.
But Marley was determined to carve out a unique musical path for himself apart from his well-known relatives.
The late musician stated, “I am one of the new generations of Marleys, yet I am still exploring at the same time. “I want to use my roots to create something fresh.”
