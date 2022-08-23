Body Found in Submerged Automobile ‘likely’ Kiely Rodni, the Missing California Adolescent, Authorities Say

On Monday, law enforcement officials said they were “more than likely” certain that the body found in a submerged truck on Sunday belonged to missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen about three weeks ago at a campsite party in Northern California.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Kiely was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on August 6 after spending the night at the Prosser Family Campground on August 5. Later, law enforcement officials explained that they “had nothing to go on” when investigating her disappearance and so assumed it was an abduction.

The victim has not been positively identified, according to Sheriff Shannan Moon of Nevada County.

At a press conference on Monday, Moon said, “We did receive some information on the recovery of the car that we’ve been searching for and it was recovered inside Prosser Lake.” It was found in an area we’ve been looking for since day one of our operation.

Moon also stated that it is likely that Kiely’s body was the only one discovered inside.

According to Moon, the vehicle was found by the volunteer dive group Adventures with Purpose, which frequently participates in underwater searches. Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Sam Brown said the boat was discovered upside down approximately 14 feet below the surface of the lake, which had plummeted about 3 feet since the boy went missing.

On Monday, Kiely’s family released a statement expressing their “everlasting gratitude” for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received over the past few weeks.

The statement said, “We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is solely owing to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and assistants holding us up that we continue to stand today.” “While we accept this pain in the shadow of death, the dawning light reminds us to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the blessing of knowing her rather than to grieve our loss. Though we may never see Kiely again, she will always be a part of us.”

There have been multiple teams searching for Kiely for the past two weeks, including divers, swimmers, and even a side-scan sonar sweep of the lake, according to Brown.

Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, stated during a press conference last week that there were between 200 and 300 minors present at the party in the campground, which was located in a wooded region.

The distance from the arena to Reno, Nevada, is around 36 miles, and it is roughly 17 miles north of Lake Tahoe.