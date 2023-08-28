Boris Johnson Accuses Putin of Political Violence on Global Stage

Boris Johnson, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, has stated that there can be no peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine and that Putin “must have killed” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Johnson wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Mail on Saturday, days after a plane thought to be transporting Wagner leader Prigozhin crashed in a field north of Moscow on its way to St. Petersburg.
It is yet unknown what caused the plane to crash, but US and Western intelligence sources CNN spoke with all agreed that it was likely an intentional act. Johnson wrote, “I am certain that in that instant he knew with perfect clarity what had happened.”
The time between the explosion in the normally dependable Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet and the moment the Russian thug blacked out in his vertiginous acceleration to earth was probably less than a few seconds.
In the words of Wagner, “He knew whose hidden hand was sending him 28,000 feet down, to be immolated with the rest of his Wagner group companions in a fireball in the countryside of the Tver region north of Moscow; and then on downwards, of course, for the shade of Prigozhin; down, down to Hades and the Tartarean pit below.”
Furthermore, he said that the one “behind the killing of Prigozhin” was “the very same man who authorized, for instance, the poisonings in the UK of Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal.”
According to Johnson’s account, as the bomb sucked the oxygen out of the plane’s cabin, the last thing on Prigozhin’s mind was probably the word “Putin,” followed by one of the many obscenities in which the ex-con and hotdog vendor was so proficient.
Prigozhin’s presumed death in a plane crash occurred exactly two months after Wagner’s boss instigated a brief uprising in Russia. The Wagner group’s future without Prigozhin has been called into question by industry experts. On Friday, the Kremlin said that DNA testing and other analyses were being conducted to confirm whether or not Prigozhin had died in the crash on Wednesday.
Russian government involvement was strongly refuted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. His words were, “This is all a complete fabrication.” On Thursday, Putin remarked that he had known Prigozhin “for a very long time,” and he praised Prigozhin as “a talented man, a talented businessman.”
The idea that Putin would forgive Prigozhin for challenging his regime was described by Johnson as the “height of conceit” in an opinion piece. We are witnessing history as we watch the terrifying footage of that airliner crashing to the ground. This is a sitting leader ruthlessly eliminating his political opponents in front of the cameras.
“Not in our lives, if ever, has a world leader displayed such brazen and unrestrained violence,” Johnson said. The mask has been removed completely. Johnson summed up the situation by saying, “Putin is outed as a gangster, and his absurd televised ‘tribute’ to the deceased Wagnerites is lifted straight from the pages of ‘The Godfather.'”
