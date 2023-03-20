Boston Pizza Chain Owner Accused of Physically, Verbally Assaulting Workers to Appear in Court

The owner of a Boston-based pizza chain is set to go before a judge on Monday. He is accused of physically abusing and threatening his employees for more than a decade, including kicking out the teeth of one victim and filing a fake police report that led to the arrest of another.
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins says that 47-year-old Stavros Papantoniadis, who lives in Westwood and owns Stash’s Pizza, will have a detention hearing in federal court in Boston. He was arrested last week on a charge of one count of forced labor.
Papantoniadis is said to have hired people without legal immigration status, paid them low wages, and made them work six to seven days a week, sometimes for more than eight hours a day, and often without breaks or extra pay, according to court documents.
Documents filed against Papantoniadis show that he threatened to have employees deported from the U.S. and used violence and threats to scare victims and make sure they did what he wanted at work.
“Forced labor is a type of trafficking in people. It is not about money. “It is a federal crime to force someone to work by using force, threats of force, or coercion,” Rollins said in a statement. “We say that Mr. Papantoniadis used fear, violence, and the threat of deportation to force and threaten victims to work against their will.”
Suspect Mocked Victim’s Religion for Missing a Day of Work
One victim who worked at Stash’s Pizza from 2001 to 2015 told the feds that Papantoniadis made rude comments about his religion and attacked him several times, including when he pushed him to the ground and called him a “f****** Muslim” for missing a day of work.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Boston pizza chain owner accused of physically, verbally abusing workers to appear in court https://t.co/amGC391iHE
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 20, 2023
The same victim also said that Papantoniadis kicked him in the genitalia and then threatened to kill him if he went to the hospital. Papantoniadis is also accused of hitting, choking, and kicking the victim in the teeth, which caused the victim to get new teeth.
“In this case, the accusations are terrible. “No one has the right to kick, slap, punch, or choke someone violently, especially not an employer to an employee,” Rollins said. “This case shows how some employers use manipulation, violence, and abuse to satisfy their own greed and make money.”
Another person named in the documents said that Papantoniadis attacked him and chased him out into the parking lot after he said he was going to quit his job. Papantoniadis allegedly made a fake police report when a third victim tried to quit.
The report said that the victim had hit his car and left the scene of the accident after leaving the Norwood Stash’s Pizza location. Because of this, the victim was pulled over by police and given a ticket.
Matthew B. Millhollin, who is in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said that Papantoniadis always “created a climate of fear” for the people who worked for him.
Papantoniadis runs pizza places in Dorchester and Roslindale right now. He had pizza shops in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth, and Wareham in the past.
There is an investigation going on.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: