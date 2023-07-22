This week, a 2-year-old boy perished from a brain-eating amoeba infection, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) and the child’s mother’s Facebook post.
The boy’s illness and subsequent death were attributed to Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged in a statement to DPBH.
According to the press release, state authorities think the youngster may have been exposed to the amoeba at Ash Springs, a naturally occurring hot spring on federal property in Lincoln County.
“Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled living ameba that occurs naturally in the environment. This ameba can cause a very serious rare infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) that destroys brain tissue and is almost always fatal,” the DPBH release noted.
