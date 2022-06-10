Brett Kavanaugh Net Worth, Career, Allegations, And Much More

Kavanaugh (born February 12, 1965), an American lawyer and judge, now serves as an associate member of the Supreme Court of the United States. On July 9, 2018, President Trump nominated him, and he was sworn in on October 6, 2018. As a former United States circuit judge and as a federal agency staff lawyer, he served on the District of Columbia Circuit United States Court of Appeals.

Delta Kappa Epsilon was the fraternity in which Kavanaugh was a member of Yale University. He then went on to Yale Law School, where he worked as a law clerk for Judge Ken Starr. When Starr left the D.C. Circuit to become the head of the Office of Independent Counsel, Kavanaugh assisted him in several investigations involving President Clinton, including the Starr Report recommending Clinton’s impeachment.

Bush’s White House staff secretary was essential in the administration’s efforts to uncover and confirm judge candidates after working for George W. Bush’s campaign in the 2000 Florida recount.

Bush nominated Kavanaugh to the D.C. Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2003, and he was confirmed in 2006. Due to partisanship claims, his nomination hearings were chaotic and delayed for three years. In May 2006, he was finally approved by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals after a series of negotiations between Democratic and Republican senators. Appellate court opinions on four separate public policy issues were evaluated by two legal experts for The Washington Post. One of DC Circuit’s most conservative judges, he served from 2003 to 2018, according to a story in the Washington Post.

Early Life

He was born in Washington, D.C. on February 12, 1965, to Martha Kavanaugh and Everett Kavanaugh, both of whom were high school history teachers and both of whom served as president of the Cosmetic, Toiletry & Fragrance Association for two decades. When it comes to religion, Kavanaugh comes from an Irish-Catholic family. He attended Georgetown Preparatory School, a Jesuit boys’ school in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was a basketball captain and a football cornerback and wide receiver. Later, he attended Yale University and was active in the fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon as well as writing about sports for their student newspaper, the Yale Daily News History was the subject of Kavanaugh’s undergraduate degree, which he received in 1987. In 1990, he graduated from Yale Law School with a JD.

Career Beginning

Kavanaugh served as a legal clerk to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Judge Walter King Stapleton from 1990 to 1991. A clerkship in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge Alex Kozinski was followed by a summer associate position at the company Munger, Tolles & Olson’s law firm. Afterward, Kavanaugh worked as a law clerk for US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy before joining the Office of Independent Counsel as an Associate Counsel under US Solicitor General Ken Starr’s supervision. From 1997 to 1998, Kavanaugh worked as a private attorney for Kirkland & Ellis, a law firm based in New York City. Kirkland & Ellis welcomed him back as a partner in 1999.

In December 2000, Kavanaugh became a member of George W. Bush’s legal team to halt a ballot recount in Florida. Kavanaugh joined the White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales’s team after Bush’s inauguration. In the following years, he held the positions of White House Staff Secretary and Assistant to the President of the United States.

US Circuit Judge

It’s been almost three years since Bush nominated Kavanaugh to serve on the DC Cir. US Court of Appeals, but the nomination has yet to be confirmed by the US Senate. In 2006, he was formally recognized as such. A circuit judge, Kavanaugh argued against abortion rights, Obamacare, and environmental regulation.

Hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 and he was confirmed by the Senate. As a result of the acrimonious Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, Kavanaugh’s sexual assault claims were discussed. Christine Blasey Ford, one of his accusers, testified in his trial as one of the witnesses. Kavanaugh and a companion, she said, had locked her in a room and groped and undressed her while they were drunk. She said she was a teenager at the time. The White House requested an FBI inquiry, but it omitted critical witnesses and information. 83 ethics complaints were filed against Kavanaugh as a result of his outbursts during his hearings in response to the claims and the surrounding issues surrounding his confirmation.

Court of Appeals for the United States

Ultimately, the Senate voted 50-48 to approve Kavanaugh, which was the second-tightest margin in the history of the Supreme Court’s confirmation process. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, voted against, while Joe Manchin, a Democrat, voted in favor.

In Henry Schein, Inc. v. Archer & White Sales, Inc., Kavanaugh wrote his first Supreme Court ruling in early 2019. In Garza v. Idaho, he with the Court’s liberal judges. He’s also ruled against women’s reproductive rights, some LGBTQ rights, and the freedom to vote.

Teaching Appointments

In addition to his employment in private practice and the federal government, Kavanaugh has also taught at Harvard Law School, Yale Law School, and Georgetown University’s Georgetown University Law Center. Due to charges of sexual assault, he was forced to resign from his position as a Harvard University professor in 2019. Kavanaugh taught at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School for a month that summer.

Sexual Assault Allegations

Several women, including Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick, have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. In September of 2018, Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, was the most well-known candidate to step forward. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assaulting her in high school, by pinning her to the bed and molesting her while intoxicated with Mark Judge. Senator Ford appeared before a Senate panel to answer questions. Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, accused him of sexual assault in an article published by the New Yorker in September. Julie Swetnick, a former employee of the federal government, also came forward with charges.

Personal Life

In 2004, Brett Kavanaugh married Ashley Estes, a former personal secretary to George W. Bush. In Chevy Chase Section Five in Maryland, the couple has two daughters and resides with their family.

How much money does Brett Kavanaugh have?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has served in this capacity since 2018. The total net worth of Brett Kavanaugh is $1 million. Compared to his colleagues on the bench, Brett’s financial disclosures show that he has relatively few assets. According to similar comps, his primary asset is a home he owns outright and is currently valued at $1.3 million. His total assets, except his house, are worth less than $80,000. The good news is that he owes nearly nothing.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court, he served as a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and worked as a federal government lawyer. Multiple women accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during his confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, and he received numerous ethics complaints about his foul-mouthed behavior.

