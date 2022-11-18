California County Will Consider Abandoning Its Zero-Tolerance Approach To Illegal Drug Use In Taxpayer-Funded Housing

Leaders in Southern California are anticipated to discuss whether to modify a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug use in taxpayer-funded housing, which some officials claim would allow residents to use and traffic drugs.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which consists of five people, began deliberating on the issue on Tuesday. The panel was advised to promote a “fair, sustainable, and resilient future” for underserved neighborhoods.
A-110, which advocates for zero tolerance of illegal drug activity for those residing in county-funded housing or receiving housing assistance with local funds, will be decided upon at that time, according to Supervisor Jim Desmond, who opposes doing away with the policy.
“It’s drug use that is prohibited. Drug use is just one aspect of it “explained he. “Therefore, it’s possible that someone is selling it. It could be in use by someone.”
In essence, Desmond continued, “we’re supporting drug usage, and now they may be able to consume narcotics on the county’s pay.”
It is advised that the board change the policy in order to abide by state legislation against discrimination in housing. According to the schedule for the meeting on November 15, retiring the policy will “address inequities in housing programs and establish more fair housing alternatives for disadvantaged persons in San Diego County.”
Currently, Chula Vista, which is a short distance from the California-Mexico border, is home to all 125 of the county’s apartment buildings.
According to Desmond, the people who are supposed to be helped may suffer as a result of the county’s tolerance of illegal drug use. According to him, the rule also applies to people receiving county assistance as well as those living in housing that is paid for by the county.
Desmond mentioned recipients of Section 8, a program that distributes housing vouchers to low-income families, the elderly, the disabled, and others to help with rent. Since landlords are not obligated to take part in the program, many people are unable to locate adequate housing, especially in California where a lack of housing has aggravated the state’s homelessness epidemic.
Desmond stated, “I think we’re going to find even fewer landlords that are prepared to go along with this if we’re going to turn a blind eye to their illicit drug activity.
