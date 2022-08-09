California Dermatologist Yue Yu Arrested For Allegedly Poisoning Her Husband

A dermatologist in Southern California was arrested last week for allegedly poisoning her husband, who had put up a concealed camera to catch her in the act, authorities said.

A search warrant was executed at Yue Yu and her husband’s $2.5 million Irvine mansion on Thursday, and she was arrested.

Jack Chen, Yu’s 53-year-old husband, informed authorities that he had been ill for approximately a month with an unknown illness.

As his health deteriorated, his husband began to suspect his wife and installed a hidden camera, which recorded her poisoning him, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham, who spoke to The Washington Post on Monday.

He passed over the video evidence to authorities after Yu’s husband of a decade had suffered “severe internal injuries,” officials said.

The ongoing criminal investigation was cited as the reason for Bingham’s refusal to share additional information on the suspected poisoning. He said they are still investigating a possible motivation.

As he put it, “We do believe this is domestic-related.” As far as we know, we haven’t found anything that would be of concern to the patients that Yu handled.”

An online search reveals that Yu, whose bail had been set at $30k, was freed from detention late Friday after paying the bond.

An Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokesman said that prosecutors were evaluating the accusations to determine whether to file charges.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, Chen filed for an emergency restraining order in Orange County on Friday, alleging he was the victim of domestic abuse. As of Aug. 18, a hearing has been scheduled.

On Friday, he also filed for divorce. Two children, ages 7 and 8, were born to the couple in July 2012.

Chen has requested the court to keep the children away from their mother pending the outcome of a future court case in which she is seeking sole custody of the children.

Attorney David Wohl told The Post on Monday that Yu “clearly and totally denies” intending to poison her husband or anybody else.

There is no further comment from him, but he stated that they have yet to get video evidence of his client’s actions.

Wohl, when asked about the restraining order request, stated, “She doesn’t plan to go anywhere near the accusing husband right now.”

According to a statement released by Providence Mission Hospital, which Yu is affiliated with, the hospital’s personnel is working with investigators.

As Mission Heritage Medical Group administrators told The Post, “The event is a domestic concern that occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Yu’s bio has been taken down from the hospital’s website as of Sunday.

On Monday morning, Yu’s Mission Viejo office was unavailable for comment. Yu and her spouse could not be reached for comment.

Board certification as a dermatologist in California was achieved in 2010 and a certificate for micrographic dermatologic surgery will be awarded in 2021 to Yu, who studied medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

The American Board of Dermatology now lists her in good standing.

