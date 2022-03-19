California is set to see a significant early spring heatwave starting next week.

Even though winter hasn’t ended yet, meteorologists in California are already predicting heatwaves.

The National Weather Service predicts that high pressure will build over the West Coast next week, bringing dry, warm weather to parts of the state, including record high temperatures in parts of the state.

While the scorching 100-degree temperatures commonly associated with heatwaves are not expected, widespread 80-degree temperatures are forecasted, with some areas reaching close to 90 degrees. The temperature might reach more than 20 degrees above average in several places this week.

According to Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, “March is the transition season, and we do get heatwaves in March.” However, while temperatures will not reach the extremes experienced during heat waves later in the spring and summer, they will be well above normal.

This is poor news in a state that has been suffering from drought and wildfires since the beginning of the year and where rainfall has been much below average.

A substantial statewide early-season heatwave is anticipated in the coming week, with at least some daily record high temperatures probable. “This will hasten the drying of vegetation and melting of mountain snow,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain in a tweet.

The temperature is predicted to begin to increase in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, with interior valleys projected to reach the mid-70s to low 80s, according to Lorber. Temperatures along the coast are expected to remain in the 60s.

Tuesday is projected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in more regions forecast to reach 80 degrees and even reach the mid-80s.

According to Lorber, “the temperature will be somewhat cooler on Wednesday, but it will still be above average.” It is projected that rain will fall over the Bay Area on Saturday.

Most metropolitan locations in the central Bay Area, such as San Francisco, will receive 0.1 to 0.25 inches of rain. The rain will come ahead of the heatwave. The North Bay might see as much as a half-inch in certain places.

Any rain is welcome in California’s water-stressed state. Still, Lorber believes the rain that fell on Saturday will not significantly dent the state’s water shortage or postpone the wildfire season.