California May Ban 76,000 Trucks by 2022

California has some of the highest automobile emissions requirements to minimize carbon emissions and impact climate change and air pollution. These criteria will get much stricter in the future.

As a result, by the end of 2022, the state may prohibit 76,000 trucks. California’s attempt to promote emissions-free electric cars has resulted in the demise of older, high-emission trucks.

Is California considering a ban on older trucks?

According to Overdrive, if you are one of the projected 76,000 owners of a truck equipped with a “pre-2010 emissions-spec engine” and live in or operate a vehicle in California, California may prohibit you from driving your truck beginning January 1, 2023.

This prohibition stems from a nearly ten-year-old rule. The California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Truck and Bus Regulation created it. CARB “barred the use of all trucks powered by 2006 and older emissions-spec engines, with certain restricted exceptions” to implement the regulation.

Additionally, beginning in 2023, “the regulation takes vehicle prohibitions a step further in conjunction with the comparable Drayage Rule for dray operators.”

What happens if the rule does not extend the deadline? California will restrict the “usage of any emissions-spec engines manufactured between 2007 and 2009.”

“Part of CARB’s enforcement mechanism for the regulation is to prevent certain cars from being registered or renewed.” By default, CARB and the California Department of Motor Vehicles will presume that “truck model years 2008 through 2010” had engines manufactured between 2007 and 2009.

The DMV will suspend and revoke these trucks’ registrations and renewals “unless owners take efforts with the agencies to demonstrate otherwise.”

Must check: California’s new illegal immigrant benefits are insufficient, employees claim.

How to continue driving one of the vehicles that may be outlawed in California

Overdrive analyses how many of the trucks that might be banned would be compatible with a 2010-spec engine. “there was a great deal of interest in this sort of engine.”

Engines built to 2010 emissions standards include “diesel exhaust fluid dosing in selective catalytic reduction systems.” Additionally, drivers may replace an older engine with a compatible modern engine.

CARB permits drivers to declare themselves compliant if they “possess a 2010 model year truck with a 2010 model year engine.” It allows drivers to circumvent the prohibition.

Drivers must utilize “CARB’s Excluded Diesel Vehicle Reporting database (EDVR).” Drivers must “submit images of the engine compartment that still show a portion of the truck’s exterior” to the database.

Additionally, compliance involves the submission of a “picture of the Emission Control Label.” CARB recommended that drivers submit this information “far in advance of your registration due date” to minimize registration delays.

Trucking associations are lobbying for a delay in the emissions standards that will prohibit vehicles in 2023.

Several trucking associations are advocating for a delay in implementing the California emissions law. This category includes the “Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association,” the “American Trucking Associations,” the “Truckload Carriers Association,” and the “Western States Trucking Association (WSTA).”

The trucking associations highlighted “manufacturing issues resulting in shortages of both new and secondhand vehicles” in their drive.

Overdrive spoke with Joe Rajkovacz, WSTA’s government relations and communications director. He stated that the trucking associations had not yet received a response from CARB about their March 11 letter asking for regulatory relief.