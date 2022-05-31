California Minimum Wage 2022 To Jump Faster Than Expected

California Minimum Wage by City in 2022 and 2023

California has multiple minimum wages.

California employers must comply with federal, state, and municipal minimum wage laws. Many cities and counties have greater minimum wage rules than federal or state law.

Local minimum wages increase annually (in January or July) based on the local CPI (CPI). California and many of its cities have a separate minimum wage rule for small enterprises with fewer than 26 employees.

California minimum wage

Employers with 25 or fewer workers in California will pay $14/hour in 2022. Large employers pay $15 per hour. In 2023, the minimum wage for companies with 25 or fewer employees will rise to $15 to match bigger companies.

Local rules complicate California’s labor laws. If you operate in various locations, you could face multiple minimum wage levels in one day. Wrong estimates can lead to wage-and-hour lawsuits.

Paycor prepared this table of California minimum wage by city and county to help your firm comply with the newest standards. 2023 minimum wage rises will be updated.

County or City 2022 Minimum Wage 2023 Minimum Wage 2022 Minimum Wage for Small Businesses 2023 Minimum Wage for Small Businesses Alameda Co. $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (not to exceed 5%) – – Belmont $16.20 – – – Berkeley $16.32 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – – Cupertino $16.40 – – – Daly City $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – East Palo Alto $15.00 + CPI (effective 1/1) – El Cerrito $16.37 $16.37 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Emeryville $17.13 $17.13 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – Fremont $15.25 $15.25 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – Half Moon Bay $15.56 $15.56 + CPI – – Hayward** $15.56 $15.56 + CPI $14.52 $15.00 Los Altos $16.40 – – – Los Angeles $16.04 $16.04 + CPI (effective 2/1) – – Los Angeles County $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – Malibu $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – Menlo Park $15.75 $15.75 + CPI capped at 3% (effective 1/1) – – Milpitas $15.65 $15.65 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – Mountain View $17.10 $17.10 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Novato** $15.53 $15.77 for businesses with 100+ employees $15.53 + CPI $15.77 + CPI (effective 1/1) $15.00 – Oakland $15.06 $15.06 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Palo Alto $16.45 $16.45 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Pasadena $15.00 $15.00 $14.00 $15.00 Petaluma $15.85 $15.85 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Redwood City $16.20 16.20 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Richmond $15.54 $15.54 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – San Carlos $15.77 $15.77 + CPI capped at 3.5% (effective 1/1) – – San Diego $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – San Francisco $16.32 $16.32 + CPI (effective 7/1) – – San Jose $16.20 $16.20 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – San Leandro $15.00 – – – San Mateo $16.20 $16.20 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Santa Clara $16.40 $16.40 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Santa Monica $15.00 $15.00 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Santa Rosa $15.85 $15.85 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Sonoma $16.00 $17.00 $15.00 $16.00 South San Francisco $15.80 $15.80 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – Sunnyvale $17.10 $17.10 + CPI (effective 1/1) – – West Hollywood $15.50 increasing to $16.50 for large employers (effective 7/1) $17.64 increasing to $18.40 for hotel employees (effective 7/1) $17.50 increasing to $18.86 for large employers (effective 7/1/23) $18.40 increasing to $18.86 for hotel employees (effective 7/1/23) $15.00 increasing to $16.00 (effective 7/1) $17.00 increasing to $18.86 (effective 7/1/23)

Q. California minimum wage in 2022?

California’s minimum wage varies by county and city.

Q. How should small businesses prepare for pay hikes?

If a minimum wage hike is coming, review your budget and financial records, such as operational costs, to prepare. You may need to lay off workers or raise prices. You should look at all your employees’ wages, not just those who will get a raise, as this may place their rate of pay close to some of your senior staff who make just above the new minimum wage rate.

Q. What’s L.A.’s minimum wage?

$15 is LA County’s minimum wage.

Read More: